Rabbi: Turkey supports Hamas's murderous campaign, don't buy their fruit

Ahead of the holiday of Tu B’Shvat, typically commemorated by the consumption of dried fruits and the seven species traditional to the Land of Israel, Rabbi David Stav, chair of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, said people should completely avoid the purchase of fruits imported from Turkey and make every effort to purchase only Israeli-grown produce.

“In this time of war and recognizing that the Turkish President is an outspoken supporter of Hamas’s murderous campaign and even supported attacks on Israeli interests and leaders, I would call upon all Jews, in Israel and around the world, to completely refrain from purchase of Turkish produce," Stav said in a statement on Sunday.

Stav added, “Particularly as we prepare for Tu B’Shvat- a day to celebrate the natural wonders of the land of Israel - we need to do everything possible to avoid supporting our enemies. Our local farmers need our moral and financial support more than ever, and this is a critical opportunity to show our solidarity with the land and people of Israel.”

Tu BiShvat, celebrated on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat, is a Jewish holiday also known as Rosh HaShanah La'Ilanot or "New Year of the Trees." Traditionally marking the start of the agricultural cycle for tithes, the day has evolved to include modern customs like the Tu BiShvat seder, emphasizing ecological awareness and tree planting, particularly in Israel. The holiday also symbolizes nature's revival and has spiritual significance, particularly in Kabbalistic traditions, where eating specific fruits and performing rituals aim to bring humans closer to spiritual perfection.

Turkey decided to take economic actions against Israel

In a notable shift from its primarily diplomatic anti-Israel stance, Turkey has decided to take direct economic actions against Israel. While Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously targeted Israel in the diplomatic arena, the latest move involves the removal of Israel from Turkey's list of export destinations, Hebrew media reported on Sunday. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 25, 2023. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war after October 7, Turkey's anti-Israel steps were concentrated in diplomatic spheres, with Erdogan regularly criticizing Israel. The recent development, however, goes beyond rhetoric, with Ankara now actively affecting trade between the two nations.

Contrary to Erdogan's anti-Israel policy, official data from the Turkish Transport Ministry revealed that since October 7, Turkey dispatched 701 ships to Israel, averaging about eight ships per day. Out of these, 480 followed the Turkey-Israel route, while the remaining 221 made stops in Turkey en route to the ports of Haifa or Ashdod.