What measures can Red Sea ships take to counter Houthi attacks?

With the challenge of Houthi terrorism, vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait area have been subject to an increase in attacks at sea of a like not seen since the rise of Somali pirates. However, best practices developed to combat piracy can also be used to counter maritime terrorism.

Many shipping companies have opted to circumvent Africa and avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden all together, but for those who must transit the high traffic zone there are other means to avoid attack. Reducing light emission during the night can decrease detection. This would require ships to ensure that the windows in all cabins are covered at dusk, and that the bridge is darkened.

Before departure from port, vessels can also be equipped with means of setting up hurdles for those boarding from Houthi ships if they are detected. Barbed or razor wire is a common defensive emplacement that can be placed along perimeters to deter intruders, and setting wire along the edge of vessels can likewise prevent boarders from climbing up from small craft. Electric wires can also be set up to further increase the stopping power of the defensive hurdles. During the heyday of Somali piracy, some vessels used to also activate water cannons when entering a high risk area. The water pressure pushes any intruders back down to the sea.

Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Somali piracy offers a precedent

A major factor in the decrease in Somali piracy, besides multinational naval patrols, was the hiring of armed security personnel to fend of attackers. Backed by Iran, the Houthi appear to be better armed than Somali pirates, but a sufficient force of maritime security contractors could offer increased protection for crewmen. No doubt it would be expensive to hire contractors for this even more dangerous role, but likely less so than the fuel and opportunity costs of transiting around Africa. For vessels that hire security personnel or those that decline to do so, setting up dummies to appear as additional armed guards could amplify the deterrence created by armed guards.

If these measures fail to deter maritime terrorists, ships should have safe rooms that the crew can retreat to until help arrives. During the era of Somali pirates, vessels set up citadels, sometimes in engine rooms, where they could safely lock themselves away.

Many of these best practices against Somali pirates are relevant because Houthi mariners are also using fast craft to intercept civilian cargo ships -- However the Houthi offer new challenges to sailors, sometimes boarding also with helicopters. They also do not necessarily seek to hijack, and may instead opt to sink or damage vessels or kill some of the crew. RPG-7s common to both the Houthi and the Somali pirates may not be able to sink a ship, but the Houthi are also armed with Iranian supplied various anti-ship missiles. The maritime community will need to consider other methods to abate such threats.