Lebanese man caught at US border says he's part of Hezbollah - report

A Lebanese man who was caught sneaking over the US-Mexico border said he was a member of Hezbollah and was planning a terrorist attack, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The report cited what the New York Post claimed was a Border Patrol document that they had "exclusively obtained." US Customs and Border Protection had not confirmed the report as of Sunday evening.

According to the report, the man, identified as Basel Bassel Ebbadi, was caught in early March near El Paso, Texas. When asked what he was doing in the US, he told Border Patrol that he was "going to try to make a bomb," according to the report.

Ebaddi told Border Patrol that he had trained with Hezbollah for seven years and guarded weapons locations for the terrorist movement for several years. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials detain a group of migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, after they crossed illegally from Mexico to the U.S, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, December 15, 2018. (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)

'Once you're in, you can never get out'

Later on, Ebbadi claimed that he was trying to flee Lebanon because he "didn't want to kill people" and told officers that "once you're in, you can never get out."

According to the report, Ebbadi wanted to go to New York and then move around the country. He was placed in isolation and referred to an interview with the Tactical Terrorism Response Team (TTRT) for making "terroristic threats to personnel."