Iranian envoy: our response to Haniyeh killing is act to self-defense

A decisive Iranian response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its sovereign territory is the Islamic Republic’s right to self-defense, the country’s envoy Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with international law to respond decisively to these terrorist and criminal acts when it deems necessary and appropriate,” Iravani said.

He spoke after The New York Times reports that Iran planned a direct attack against Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the targeted assassination of Haniyeh Wednesday morning but did take credit for killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran was an "aggressive act of terrorism" and a "grave breach" of Iranian "sovereignty," he said as he called on the UN Security Council to sanction Israel.

Condemning the killings

The meeting was called by two of the council's 15 members, China and Algeria.

China’s Ambassador Fu Cong condemned Haniyeh’s killing.

“This act was a blatant attempt to sabotage peace efforts and wrongfully trampled on the fundamental UN Charter principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

“China is deeply worried about an exacerbation of the upheaval in the region that this incident may trigger the Gaza conflict has been going on for nearly 300 days,” he said.

“The Middle East situation is hanging by a threat much to the concern of the international community,” the Chinese envoy stated.

A Russian envoy condemned the attack, noting that it was a serious attempt to derail talks to secure the release of the remaining 115 hostages, of which Haniyeh was a critical participant.

"Those who were behind this political assassination must have known how dangerous the consequences would have been for the entire region," he said.

"These attempts to drag Iran into a regional confrontation destabilize an atmosphere in the region that is already at a boiling point," he said, explaining that assassinations were "bringing the Middle East to the brink of a regional war."