Netanyahu will fly back to Israel on Shabbat due to Lebanon crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut his trip to New York short and plans to leave for Israel Friday night on Shabbat, following the IDF strike on Beirut that targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The US had been notified shortly before the strike.

Netanyahu had been in New York to address the high-level opening session of the 79th General Assembly.

He had initially been scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, but landed on Thursday morning instead due to the escalating situation in Lebanon, with a plan of returning on Saturday night after the Sabbath.

Smoke rises, after what Hezbollah's Al-Manar tv says was an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

This is the second time he has flown on the Sabbath due to the IDF-Hezbollah violence. He also cut short his trip to Washington in July after a missile killed twelve children in Majdal Shams on Israel's northern border, flying home on Saturday afternoon.