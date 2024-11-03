Shayetet 13 Lebanon mission reveals Israel's deep penetration into Hezbollah - analysis

According to reports coming from Lebanon, a unit from the Shayetet 13 naval commando force raided a building in Batroun, north of Beirut, dozens of kilometers from Israel's border.

The Israeli force, as reported, acted swiftly and captured a senior Hezbollah operative. The unit departed just as quickly as it arrived, retreating into the sea on speed boats.

If indeed the commandos executed this mission, there are several significant points to note: Firstly, the operation demonstrates an impressive level of intelligence and deep infiltration into Hezbollah.

Secondly, it sends a message to Hezbollah members that they are not safe anywhere in Lebanon.

Moreover, if Israel is behind this action, it signifies direct pressure not only on Hezbollah but also on the Lebanese government, conveying Israel's determination to wage high-intensity operations even in areas distant from the border. Shayetet 13 operatives. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The reports from Lebanon were dramatic, depicting Hezbollah's distress and powerlessness while also conveying the Israeli narrative that Israel is resolute in restoring security to the northern communities.

No security for Hezbollah in Lebanon

In other words – if there is no security in the Galilee, there will be no security for Hezbollah throughout Lebanon, from south to north.

Israel is currently at a critical juncture. The timing of the US elections is expected to influence the continuation of the conflict, particularly along the northern border.

The political echelon's major test lies in maintaining core principles for the aftermath: complete control of southern Lebanon by the Lebanese army, safeguarding Israel’s right to act if terrorist elements enter the border vicinity and ensuring Israel's capability to prevent Hezbollah's smuggling and rearmament even deep within Lebanon or Syria.

Israel stands at a crossroads: On one hand, it would struggle to manage a war of attrition; on the other, it is compelled to act now to restore security for the northern residents and bring them back to their communities.

Simultaneously, the IDF and the defense establishment must work to rehabilitate relations with numerous countries, especially in Europe. Increasing reports of arms and technology embargoes imposed by various nations and defense industries are impacting Israel. At least one national security project has been stalled for weeks due to this embargo.

Israel must now concentrate its efforts on leveraging all fronts in Lebanon to compel Hezbollah and the Lebanese government to accept its terms, aiming to conclude the northern conflict.