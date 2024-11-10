WATCH: With over 4,500 cubic meters of concrete: IDF dismantles Hezbollah compound beneath cemetery

The IDF's 36th Division, in cooperation with special units and military intelligence, dismantled an underground Hezbollah compound hidden under a cemetery in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

Command rooms, living quarters, and weapon storage facilities filled with weapons and combat equipment were located by the IDF in the underground command center.

While operating in the area, soldiers from the Shaldag Unit identified several tunnel shafts leading to the compound, which led to the exposure of the full tunnel.

Tunnel located one and a half kilometers from Israel

Soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, Golani Brigade, 282nd Brigade, and logistics support unit of the 36th Division investigated and dismantled the compound, which extended one kilometer in length and reached two meters in height. The tunnel was located one and a half kilometers from the border with Israel, though it did not extend into Israeli territory, the IDF noted. IDF soldiers dismantling a Hezbollah terror compound beneath a cemetery in southern Lebanon, November 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The compound was dismantled through logistical and engineering activity led by the Defense Ministry's Engineering and Construction Directorate.

Hundreds of trucks and concrete mixers poured approximately 4,500 cubic meters of concrete into the terror compound to dismantle the tunnel, the IDF said.