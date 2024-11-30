Intelligence officials to brief PM Netanyahu on Syria as rebels advance into Aleppo

Israeli intelligence officials are set to brief Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night on developments in Syria, focusing on the rebels’ efforts to capture Aleppo, the regional ramifications, and the potential domino effect these events could trigger across the Middle East.

One scenario under consideration involves Hezbollah moving forces and weaponry from Lebanon to Syria to bolster the Assad regime. Iran and Russia are already providing support to the Syrian military, and there is also the possibility that the Houthis may join in assisting Assad.

Another concern is Iran’s potential transfer of weapons into Syria to support the war effort. These arms could later reach Lebanon, where Hezbollah might use them to rebuild its military capabilities, according to Israeli assessments.

The IDF has stated it will respond aggressively to any attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon. The Prime Minister also warned this week that Bashar Assad is “playing with fire,” citing the terror infrastructure he allows to operate within his territory, weapons manufacturing, and the smuggling of arms from Syria to Lebanon.

Israel’s defense establishment is closely monitoring the diverse rebel factions in Syria. Some groups, such as Jabhat al-Nusra, are part of the global jihad movement, while others are backed by Turkey or Ukraine or consist of Syrian civilians. Israel is determined to ensure none of these factions exploit the situation to act against Israeli interests. Rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham drive a military vehicle in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

On Monday, Syrian rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an offensive in northern Syria, targeting Aleppo, Idlib, and other Assad-controlled areas.

Entering Aleppo

The rebels have reached the outskirts of Aleppo, where fierce clashes are ongoing. Mixed reports have also claimed that rebels have taken control of over half of the city and that the Syrian army has evacuated. Early Saturday morning, Syrian authorities closed Aleppo Airport and canceled all flights.

The Syrian army claims to have inflicted significant casualties on the rebels. These battles mark the most intense confrontation in the area since the 2020 ceasefire. Reports indicate that 27 civilians and hundreds of rebels have been killed so far.

Rebel forces have also captured areas containing Syrian army weaponry and facilities linked to defense industries. Meanwhile, President Bashar Assad is currently in Russia, where he is visiting his ailing wife.