Documents reveal Israeli warnings to Assad on Iran weapon smuggling - report

New documents allege to show communications between Israel and the regime of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad regarding Iran’s presence in the region and its weapons-smuggling efforts, according to a report by

The exchanges, which, according to the report, were intended for Syria’s national security chief, were marked as a message from “an Israeli agent named Musa.”

The documents also reportedly contain Israeli warnings on the former Syrian president to dissuade him from allowing the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah from within Syrian territory. One of the leaked documents that allegedly reveals correspondence between Israel and Assad's government. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Alleged Israeli messages

The communications reportedly include alleged messages regarding Israeli strikes in Syria in April of 2023 in response to the fact that the regime allowed Iranian weapons to be fired from its territory at Israel.

One of the alleged documents warns the Syrian regime that Iran is trying to exploit the aid it provided following the February 2023 earthquake to transport weapons through Syrian airports. The document explains this was the reason Israel attacked the al-Nayrab military airport in the Aleppo region.

The Jerusalem Post could not independently verify the documents which have circulated on social media following the toppling of Assad’s regime earlier this week.