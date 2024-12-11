'Post' embeds with IDF in Syria days after fall of Assad regime

The Jerusalem Post, on Wednesday, participated in a dramatic visit to Tel Kudne in southern Syria, embedded with the IDF, as part of the first Israeli media visit to that country since the 1973-1974 Yom Kippur War and armistice. An abandoned Syrian military outpost used by the Assad regime, December 11, 2024 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

At Tel Kudne, IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari told the Post, “We are here in an abandoned Syrian base in the buffer zone. The only reason we are here is to prevent terror [from] entering into the buffer zone.” An abandoned Syrian military outpost used by the Assad regime, December 11, 2024 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

“A couple of days ago, [regarding] one of the UN bases of UNDOF here: we have prevented a terror attack on an UNDOF base,” continued Hagari. Israeli forces fortifying defenses along the Syrian border, December 11, 2024 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

IDF not planning to head to Damascus