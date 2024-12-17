Saudi Arabia, Israel peace will only happen if Gaza war ends, sources tell 'Post'

Saudi Arabia will not normalize ties with Israel "unless it ends the war in Gaza," Saudi officials told sources close to US President-elect Donald Trump, a source with knowledge of the talks told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday evening.

In recent weeks, Saudi officials, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met people close to Trump, including Steve Witkoff, Trump's incoming special envoy to the Middle East.

Normalization between the countries can only materialize when the war in Gaza ends, the Saudi officials told Witkoff.

A pathway toward a Palestinian state

The Saudis are also demanding "some kind" of statement regarding a Palestinian state, according to the sources. The flags of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinian Authority (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The statement does not have to be a recognition of a Palestinian state but can also be the Israeli "pathway toward a Palestinian state."

Ha'aretz reported earlier on Tuesday that a normalization agreement has been reached between Israel and Saudi Arabia.