WATCH: IDF drones find Hamas weapons in school, RPG in child's room in Gaza Strip

The IDF's Nahal and Givati Brigades have located numerous Hamas weapons, explosives, and underground tunnel shafts during operations in the Jabalya and Beit Hanun areas of the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Friday.
Givati soldiers, operating under the command of the 162nd Division, have been conducting missions in the Jabalya area to locate weapons, neutralize terrorists, and dismantle terror infrastructure.
During a search of a building that previously served as a school, soldiers uncovered a significant cache of weapons across several floors. In a nearby building, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was found hidden in a child’s bed.
Additionally, drone reconnaissance identified terrorists planting an explosive device near the forces. The terrorists were neutralized, and the device was safely destroyed.
Nahal Brigade operates in Beit Hanun
In parallel, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have been operating in the Beit Hanun area in northern Gaza.
The Nahal Brigade conducted raids and searches, eliminating armed terrorist cells, destroying terror infrastructure, and dismantling underground facilities. Reconnaissance troops uncovered a significant cache of weapons and supplies, including rocket launchers, mortars, RPGs, uniforms, and explosive devices. They also discovered and neutralized a booby-trapped tunnel shaft.
The brigade’s fire coordination unit provided critical fire support to maneuvering forces. In one precision strike, based on prior intelligence, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft targeted a launch pit used by terrorists.