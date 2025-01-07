Biden admin: If Lebanese Army deployment persists, no reason for IDF to stay in Lebanon - exclusive

The US believes if the deployment of the Lebanese Army to southern Lebanon continues as is, there will be no reason for the IDF to remain there or extend the 60-day stage of the ceasefire, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. US special envoy Amos Hochstein concluded a two-day visit to Lebanon on Tuesday. He met with senior Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Berri has been the figure conducting the ceasefire talks as a representative for Hezbollah. Sources with knowledge of the matter told the Post that the Biden administration believes the Lebanese Army has accelerated its deployment in southern Lebanon, specifically in areas south of the Litani River.

“The IDF implemented a withdrawal from the western sector yesterday due to the Lebanese Army deployment in the area,” explained the source, adding, “The US administration and other regional players are now on getting the conditions right for the next withdrawal phase.”The ceasefire, which was signed on November 27, stated that during the first phase of 60 days, the Lebanese Army would deploy in the area south of the Litani River, which should lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from the area by the two-month mark.

Lebanese army members stand near rubble at a damaged site after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in the Lebanese village of Khiam, December 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER) This view stands in stark contrast to what Israeli officials have said in recent days. On Sunday, officials told the Post that if the current phase of Lebanese deployment continues, Israel will have no other option but to stay for another 30 to 60 days in southern Lebanon.

Returning northern evacuees