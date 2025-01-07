Biden admin: If Lebanese Army deployment persists, no reason for IDF to stay in Lebanon - exclusive

The US believes if the deployment of the Lebanese Army to southern Lebanon continues as is, there will be no reason for the IDF to remain there or extend the 60-day stage of the ceasefire, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.US special envoy Amos Hochstein concluded a two-day visit to Lebanon on Tuesday. He met with senior Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Berri has been the figure conducting the ceasefire talks as a representative for Hezbollah.Sources with knowledge of the matter told the Post that the Biden administration believes the Lebanese Army has accelerated its deployment in southern Lebanon, specifically in areas south of the Litani River.“The IDF implemented a withdrawal from the western sector yesterday due to the Lebanese Army deployment in the area,” explained the source, adding, “The US administration and other regional players are now on getting the conditions right for the next withdrawal phase.”The ceasefire, which was signed on November 27, stated that during the first phase of 60 days, the Lebanese Army would deploy in the area south of the Litani River, which should lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from the area by the two-month mark.
This view stands in stark contrast to what Israeli officials have said in recent days. On Sunday, officials told the Post that if the current phase of Lebanese deployment continues, Israel will have no other option but to stay for another 30 to 60 days in southern Lebanon.
Returning northern evacuees
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned, “If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement, and Israel will be forced to act independently to ensure the safe return of the residents of the North to their homes.”Some 60,000 people evacuated their homes in the North in October 2023 and have been living in hotels or other arrangements, as their homes were exposed to Hezbollah missiles. The government listed at the start of the war one of its stated goals to be to return the residents to their homes.A source familiar with the subject said the Biden administration, in power until January 20, has conveyed a message to Israeli officials regarding the implementation of the deal: “It’s very important for Israel not to have the reputation that they don’t live up to the commitments.”