Trump's plan of relocating Gazans to Jordan, Egypt 'impractical,' former IDF commander says

Gadi Shamni, former commander of the IDF Central Command, criticized US President Donald Trump's proposal for Jordan and Egypt to accept Gaza residents to enable the strip's reconstruction, calling it "not practical," in an interview with 103FM on Sunday.

"Let’s say the Jordanians and Egyptians agree to take in hundreds of thousands. Who will leave Gaza? Those who leave will be people with more resources and greater economic stability. Those who stay will be the problematic ones, the poor, the ones who, for 50 shekels a month, will turn to terrorism. So this entire idea of ‘population migration’—I think it’s impractical," Shamni said.

He elaborated on the broader implications, saying: "The Jordanians have been suffering for years because they already host millions of Syrian refugees. Strategically, moving refugees from Gaza to Jordan would create even more instability for a country whose stability is crucial for Israel. It is vital for Israel to have a stable Hashemite Kingdom. I’m not sure such a move makes sense from a strategic perspective. It would weaken both Jordan and Egypt, creating risks that are both dangerous and unwise."

Shamni also highlighted the lack of regional support for such proposals. "It’s indeed not feasible. Palestinians, by the way, are not liked by anyone—the Jordanians don’t want them, the Egyptians don’t want them. No one wants them. They want the problem solved, and as far as they’re concerned, keeping the issue in Israel’s court is the preferred scenario. Since Trump is a new president and intimidates regional countries, it’s possible they’ll stutter a bit. But overall, I don’t think this will lead to any correct or better solution."

'Gazanization' of the West Bank

Turning to the West Bank, Shamni noted troubling trends: "For over two years, there’s been a reality of recovery. Since the beginning of the war, when we justifiably closed the worker crossings, the hardship in the area has only increased. We’re seeing a rise in the level of terrorism, and it’s worsening. Ultimately, there’s a kind of ‘Gazanization’ of the West Bank. In my view, what needs to be done is to balance things out. We must fight terrorism while adopting a balancing policy—in other words, start allowing workers out." IDF conducts 72-hour operation in Jenin, West Bank, January 24, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Shamni criticized the current leadership of the Palestinian Authority (PA), stating: "As long as Abu Mazen [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] leads the Palestinian system, the chances of creating any dynamics leading to something positive are slim. The simple reason is that he is stuck in the mindset of 1948 and cannot detach from it. But Abu Mazen will not remain in his position forever. Among the younger leadership, there are people who think differently."

Optimism for future cooperation

He concluded with cautious optimism about potential future cooperation: "When you look at those leading the Palestinian security apparatus today, these are individuals who have cooperated with us for years. They are perceived as collaborators and traitors in their society. They do this because they understand there’s no other way. They are more realistic—their frame of reference isn’t 1948. They were born into a different reality and, therefore, think differently. If we claim, ‘there’s no one to talk to,’ we are ensuring that we’ll continue to fight indefinitely."