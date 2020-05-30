The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Austrian MPs want Iran-backed Hezbollah banned within European Union

NEOS party urges Austrian to outlaw the Lebanese terrorist movement.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 30, 2020 12:41
HEZBOLLAH FLAGS flutter along an empty street, at the entrance of Mays Al-Jabal village (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
HEZBOLLAH FLAGS flutter along an empty street, at the entrance of Mays Al-Jabal village
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
BERLIN - Political representatives from the coalition parties governing Austria in the country’s parliament introduced on Friday a resolution urging the European Union to reassess Hezbollah’s entire organization as a terrorist movement.
According to a statement on the website of the Austria’s national council, the formal name for its parliament, a number of members of the legislative body declared that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization.
"Hezbollah wants to destroy Israel and propagates antisemitism and spreads radical Islamic ideology," said Reinhold Lopatka and  Michaela Steinacker, both of whom are MPs from the conservative Austrian People's party—the lead partner in the conservative and Green coalition government in Austria.
The two MPs added that Hezbollah’s entity should be classified as a terrorist organization.
Lopatka added that there is need to put an end to the formation of the legend that Hezbollah’s terror attacks are “just resistance.”
The resolution urged Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s administration to advocate on the EU level that Hezbollah’s entire organization be reassessed in connection with a full terror designation.
The Austria People’s party MP Martin Engelbert noted that the separation of Hezbollah into political and military wings is an “invention” of the EU.
The EU merely banned Hezbollah’s so-called “military” wing in 2013 after Hezbollah operative blew up in Israeli tour bus in 2012 in Bulgaria, murdering five Israelis and their Bulgarian Muslim bus driver. Hezbollah's leaders declare their movement an unified organization.
Last month, Germany outlawed all of Hezbollah activities within the borders of the federal republic and designated the entire Hezbollah a terrorist movement.
The Austrian parliament resolution said the EU’s division of Hezbollah into political and military wings cannot be justified. The conservative and Green anti-Hezbollah resolution received the support of all MPs in the parliament.
“In the application, the National Council acknowledges Austria's historical responsibility towards the State of Israel. The EU had to deal with Hezbollah again. Its military arm had already been classified as a terrorist organization in 2013 and would threaten Israel's security,” the coalition factions said.
The opposition party NEOS (The New Austria and Liberal Forum) went further in its resolution than the conservative and Green party.
The NEOS criticized the resolution of the conservatives and Greens because the parties did not follow the lead of the Britain and the Netherlands and outlaw all of Hezbollah. The NEOS slammed the Greens and the conservative because the governing parties continue to” see Hezbollah as political party” that can be negotiated with.
In addition to Germany, Britain, and Holland, the US, Canada,Japan, the Arab League, Israel and a number of Latin American countries have classified Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist movement.
The Austrian social democratic MP Petra Bayr supports a ban of all of Hezbollah's activities within Austria.
The parliament stressed the need “for continuing measures to be taken against terrorist and criminal activities by Hezbollah supporters in Austria using all the rule of law and to prevent their financing through money laundering activities in the long term.”


Tags European Union Hezbollah austria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by