Masa Israel Journey, the Jewish Agency-founded organization to bring young Diaspora Jews to Israel for long-term education and employment programs, has initiated a program to bring Diaspora Jews to Israel to volunteer amid the ongoing war with Hamas, with a particular focus on support for the country's south and its evacuated residents.

The program is six weeks long and centers around volunteering efforts that include cooking for soldiers and packaging food, volunteering in logistical centers, agricultural work in the south, and teaching English to evacuated students.

The participants also meet with local leaders, such as city officials and activists.

This month, the third group of fellows landed in Israel. It includes more than 60 people from the US, Canada, France, the UK, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

They join more than 40 fellows already in the country from countries including South Africa, New Zealand, Costa Rica, and Argentina. Diaspora Jews volunteer in wartime Israel on a program by Masa, January 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

"I told my professors I needed to leave, and within 3 days, I was here"

"When the war in Israel started, I tried to help from afar, but at some point, I felt like I needed to be closer. I wanted to turn on the TV and hear people speak in Hebrew," said Eidan Jacob from NY. "I want the soldiers of the IDF to know that the Jewish communities love and support them, and want to them be safe and victorious".

Another fellow, Mike from Costa Rica, explained, "I study business administration, and when the war started, I decided to leave school for a bit and come to Israel. I told my professors I needed to leave, and within 3 days, I was here. Now that I am in Israel, I see how important it is to help the people who need me right now".

More groups are expected to arrive in Israel during January and February.