The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bennett promises settler leaders building planning won’t be frozen

In Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's first meeting with the Yesha Council since he took office in May, the PM discussed building plans in settlements.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 20:38
Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley heads of councils attend a press conference of the Yesha Council outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, August 12, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley heads of councils attend a press conference of the Yesha Council outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, August 12, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised not to freeze the advancement and approval of building plans for new West Bank Jewish homes during a meeting with settler leaders on Thursday.
“It was a positive meeting,” Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni said, adding that the main goal was to set up a structure to allow for a good working relationship.
It was Bennett’s first meeting with the Yesha Council since he took office in May.
Bennett had been the former Yesha Council director-general, but some settler leaders had complained that he had not taken the time to speak with them since taking office.
Yesha Council head David Elhayani was also at the meeting. He is a member of the New Hope Party, which is part of Bennett’s coalition.
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Also present at the meeting were Amana director-general Zeev “Zambish” Hever and Yesha Council deputy-director general Matanya Shapira.
The Yesha Council had been concerned over the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria’s failure to convene to advance building plans for the settlements.
The last time it met to advance any significant project was in January of this year, prior to US President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
The planning council had been slated to meet last month, but the meeting was canceled at the last moment and has yet to be rescheduled.
Bennett has initially given his approval to the advancement of plans for 2,223 homes. Settler leaders, however, said that there were some 4,000 more that were ready to be advanced.
They asked Bennett to push forward all prepared plans for building projects in the settlements.
In the last few weeks, settler leaders have held protests outside Bennett’s office warning that he was “drying out the settlements.”


Tags Naftali Bennett Settlements israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Barbara Sofer

Kids say the darndest and sweetest things about Israel

 By BARBARA SOFER
Brian Blum

Biking through Jerusalem: Easy rentals and fun for the family

 By BRIAN BLUM
Emily Schrader

Did we learn from the lessons of 9/11? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Repentance – on all fronts – requires self-criticism too - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by