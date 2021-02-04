The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Does an end to US support for Yemen war help Iran?

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said the US will announce an end of support for offensive operations in Yemen.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 20:22
A Houthi supporter looks on as he carries a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen April 2, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)
A Houthi supporter looks on as he carries a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen April 2, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)
Two weeks ago, an article in Newsweek alleged that Iran had positioned “suicide drones” in Yemen. Ostensibly juicy satellite photos showed a triangular shape, or maybe a blob, that was supposed to be an “Iranian Shahed-136,” a drone no one had ever heard of before.
The news broke as the Biden team was packing its suitcases to move into the White House and key Biden administration appointments were being vetted and put forward. On the top of the list of changes in US foreign policy: A review of drone and aircraft sales to the United Arab Emirates and an end to support for Saudi Arabia’s “offensive” operations in Yemen.
Now, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said the US will announce an end of support for offensive operations in Yemen. How much does this matter? Will Iran, which backs the Houthis, believe it has won in Yemen? Could this lead to destabilization, or will it help Yemen recover?
To understand how we got here, we need to go back to 2015. In that year, the Houthi rebels and former Yemen leader, Ali Saleh, threatened to take the key port of Aden. Saudi Arabia intervened, leading a group of countries, including the UAE, to stop the Houthi takeover. Iran was also involved in supporting the Houthis. Soon, the war took on new dimensions with the Houthis pushed back into the mountains and Iran began shipping new drone and missile technology to the Houthis.
In 2016, anti-ship missiles were fired at a Saudi ship in the Red Sea and by December 2017, the Houthis were targeting Riyadh with ballistic missiles. US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley displayed a ballistic missile that Iran had supplied to Yemen in December 2017.
As the conflict took on larger proportions, the Trump administration was beginning to back Saudi Arabia more. US drones overflew Yemen and the US supported Saudi Arabia’s air defenses.
Trump pushed Saudi to buy billions of US military items. He also went to Saudi Arabia for a major Islamic and Arab confab. Shortly after that, Saudi Arabia broke ties with Qatar alongside Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE, key allies of Riyadh.
Qatar, using its powerful media arm and influence in the West, slammed Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen in 2018 and 2019 and soon after, in 2020, reports emerged accusing Qatar of involvement in supporting the Houthis. Iran increasingly sent drone experts to Houthi-controlled areas to help them with missiles, air defense and drones. Drones, such as the Qasef loitering munition, plagued Saudi Arabia in 2019.
By the fall of 2020 calculations had changed. The Houthis were still targeting Riyadh, but at a reduced rate. The UAE, after various ventures in Yemen and dealing with separatists in Aden, had reduced its role. Saudi Arabia and Qatar patched things up in January. The incoming Biden administration likely played a role in this calculus.
Saudi Arabia knew that many of those close to Biden were its critics. The US break with Saudi Arabia is interesting because only a decade ago, US officials and legacy media were all in lockstep support for Riyadh. The Qatar crisis led to a major chasm opening as Qatar fueled anti-Saudi reports and particularly targeted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Crown Prince had risen in prominence in 2015 and he was linked to various issues that sparked controversy. Saudi Arabia, for instance, was accused of rounding up corrupt officials who had contacts in the West in 2017, getting Saad Hariri to resign during a sojourn in Riyadh in November 2017, and accused of killing form insider Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018. The Yemen war was just one more avenue for criticism.
Now that the US is indicating an end to support for offensive operations, it is clear that Saudi Arabia would have seen this coming. Riyadh knows that the US was going to review its support.
The US still will back Saudi Arabia defending itself against Iranian-backed drone and missile attacks. Having ended the Qatar crisis, Saudi Arabia can also focus on shoring up its defenses and public image in relation to Yemen but it’s not clear what Riyadh hopes to accomplish in the long run. Is it a divided Yemen, or a deal to end hostilities? Will Iran be brought to the peace table?
In late December, it appeared that an Iranian-backed rocket strike by Houthis targeted Aden airport where Yemen leader Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was located. This was a message to Riyadh that the Houthis can strike anywhere.
Yemen has been divided for much of the last century. Its recent rifts, therefore, are not unique. There used to be North and South Yemen, the royalist forces, backed by Saudi and also the Nasser regime in Egypt backing its pro-Republic forces. Poison gas was used in 1963. Gamal Abdel Nasser’s army was probably weakened in 1967 when it went up against Israel because of its Vietnam-like involvement in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia’s involvement, therefore, is not something new. It is part of history. Yemen also has a troubling past with extremism. Men like Anwar Awlaki were based in Yemen and the US has used drone strikes to take out extremists there for almost two decades. The USS Cole was bombed off the coast of Yemen in October 2000.
This frames the reality of US and Saudi involvement and Iran’s role. That the US will end support for Riyadh’s offensive operations is a new chapter in the conflict. It may signal to Iran that Tehran has an advantage now. Tehran has used Yemen as a proving ground for advanced weapons with many of which it would like to target Israel. IRGC Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by the US under the Trump administration, was involved in Yemen too. He may have ordered the murder of Abdullah Saleh in 2017.
Ultimately though, much remains a mystery about whether Iran could use Yemen to target Israel. The stories of a new drone and other weapons being trafficked are important. It is believed that there were rising threats in 2019 during the same years that Iran moved ballistic missiles to Iraq.
Iran has also spread conspiracies about Israeli links to the UAE involving Yemen, including Iran’s Press TV accusing Israel of “stealing” resources from an island called Socotra off the coast. Like many things in Yemen, these stories are more rumor than reality and are used to discredit various governments through the prism of the Yemen war.


Tags Iran yemen Joe Biden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by