Drone and missile attack reported on Saudi Arabia

Explosions heard around the capital of Saudi Arabia were alleged to be a drone and missile attack in the first hours of Tuesday morning. The US embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed media reports of “possible missile or drone” attacks that struck a building in Riyadh. Concerned that more were incoming the US mission urged people to take precautions.The US mission statement on June 23 said that if people heard explosions they should take cover. If they live in a building they are to go to the lowest part away from windows or near interior walls. “If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover.” This unprecedented statement issued during an attack appeared to confirm that the attack was unfolding and ongoing. Rumors said multiple waves of attacks were being feared from Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia said that the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen has intercepted drones laden with explosives. The Houthi rebels have sophisticated drones that were built on Iranian models. These include the Qasef style drones that are basically loitering munitions or cruise missiles, they fly with a warhead into a target. Houthis have bombarded Saudi Arabia with these for years. However a long range attack like this could be missiles more likely. Iran used drones in September 2019 to attack Saudi’s Abqaiq energy facility. In addition the US had twice intercepted shipments of missiles and drone technology to Yemen and has put H9outhi drones on display in Washington.
Gyroscopes that link the Houthi drones to Iranian drones used in Sudan, Afghanistan and elsewhere show that Iran has provided Houthis with the engineering and experience of drone construction. Iran has been building drones, such as the Mohajer and Ababil since the 1980s. In recent years Iran became more sophisticated after modelling new drones after US and other drones.Iran says its drones can fly hundreds of miles for hours with warheads. In February 2018 an Iranian drone flown from Syria penetrated Israeli airspace. Iran also sent “killer drone” teams near the Golan in August 2019.
#Saudi regime run outlet #AlArabiya claiming they have intercepted drones from #Yemen, controlled by #Houthi. Unconfirmed picture #AhmedQuraishi https://t.co/smHDKrtIYD #SaudiArabia #KSA #Riyadh #Pakistan #Pak https://t.co/xN4kzRAhSo— Baqinator (@Backster1947) June 22, 2020
Saudi Arabia: Saudi coalition says it intercepted several drones laden with explosives launched by Houthis from Yemen towards the kingdom earlier.— The Cavell Group (@TCG_CrisisRisks) June 22, 2020
