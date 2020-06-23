The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Drone and missile attack reported on Saudi Arabia

The US mission statement on June 23 said that if people heard explosions they should take cover. If they live in a building they are to go to the lowest part away from windows or near interior walls.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 23, 2020 01:58
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Explosions heard around the capital of Saudi Arabia were alleged to be a drone and missile attack in the first hours of Tuesday morning. The US embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed media reports of “possible missile or drone” attacks that struck a building in Riyadh. Concerned that more were incoming the US mission urged people to take precautions.
The US mission statement on June 23 said that if people heard explosions they should take cover. If they live in a building they are to go to the lowest part away from windows or near interior walls. “If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover.” This unprecedented statement issued during an attack appeared to confirm that the attack was unfolding and ongoing. Rumors said multiple waves of attacks were being feared from Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.


Saudi Arabia said that the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen has intercepted drones laden with explosives. The Houthi rebels have sophisticated drones that were built on Iranian models. These include the Qasef style drones that are basically loitering munitions or cruise missiles, they fly with a warhead into a target. Houthis have bombarded Saudi Arabia with these for years. However a long range attack like this could be missiles more likely. Iran used drones in September 2019 to attack Saudi’s Abqaiq energy facility. In addition the US had twice intercepted shipments of missiles and drone technology to Yemen and has put H9outhi drones on display in Washington.


Gyroscopes that link the Houthi drones to Iranian drones used in Sudan, Afghanistan and elsewhere show that Iran has provided Houthis with the engineering and experience of drone construction. Iran has been building drones, such as the Mohajer and Ababil since the 1980s. In recent years Iran became more sophisticated after modelling new drones after US and other drones.
Iran says its drones can fly hundreds of miles for hours with warheads. In February 2018 an Iranian drone flown from Syria penetrated Israeli airspace. Iran also sent “killer drone” teams near the Golan in August 2019.


Tags Iran saudi arabia houthi drone attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Brazen coalition: The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jeff Barak What’s the rush? By JEFF BARAK
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by