Escalation over Jerusalem is how wars start - analysis

The recent string of events leading to greater clashes in Jerusalem and rocket fire from Gaza is part of the cycle that has led to conflicts in the past. The recent Jerusalem escalation coincided with Ramadan and videos of Orthodox Jews being attacked on Tik Tok videos. Numerous arrests were made but that didn’t calm tensions. A massive far-right rally on Thursday, April 22 then led to further tensions and early morning rocket fire on Saturday morning. It is important to understand that this timeline is similar to how tensions grew in 2014 and other cycles that led to tensions in Gaza and Jerusalem, such as the 2017 installation of temporary metal detectors in the Old City of Jerusalem. There is a central difference. The July 2017 events and the 2014 war began with terror attacks. Specifically a July 14, 2017 terror attack by a gunman on the Temple Mount, and the June 21, 2014 kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teens in the West Bank. In both cases Israel responded. In the 2014 incident, what led to the Jerusalem clashes and riots was a right wing march and then the murder of Mohammed Abu Khdeir on July 2. The “Gates of Hell” comments from Hamas, which is terminology again being heard from Palestinian factions, is often a prelude to rising attacks. Similar comments were heard. On June 30, 214 and November 2012. In December 2017 Hamas said that the US administration of Trump’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem would open the gates of hell. The 2012 comments came after Israel killed Ahmed al-Jabari.It is not often remembered now but the Hamas comments of December 2017 did lead to rising tensions that culminated with the killing of 58 Palestinians in Gaza during protests and riots along the border as the US moved its embassy in May 2018. The 2014 cycle of violence culminated in a war in Gaza. It also led to widespread rioting in Jerusalem that damaged parts of the infrastructure for the Light Rail in Beit Hanina and led to a massive March on Qalandiah checkpoint that resulted in some 287 injuries and two Palestinians killed. So where are we today? Hamas and Palestinian groups in Gaza have vowed solidarity with Jerusalem. The dozens of rockets fired on the morning on April 24 are an escalation and also are the most rockets fired in months. The rocket fire is reminiscent of the increase in 2019 that led to some 2,600 rockets being fired at Israel in two years from 2018 to 2019. Around 1,000 of those were fired in 2018. In November 2019 Israel launched an assassination airstrike against Islamic Jihad. That escalated to further airstrikes, including a strike in Syria that Russia revealed on November 20, 2019. The current tensions are not yet in a cycle like that, involving international repercussions. However, the US State Department has put out a statement about the recent clashes and far-right march in Jerusalem. The US is concerned and this comes amid discussions about an Iran Deal and the planned trip of high level Israeli officials to Washington. The situation also is not like the “stabbing intifada” wave of violence from 2015-2016 that led to numerous stabbing attacks and the killing of Palestinians wielding knives. This is because the current clashes have not yet involved terror attacks by Palestinians.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}But that does not mean what is happening is not serious. The linkage of Jerusalem to Gaza and the demands by Hamas to get involved not only in the tensions, but also the Palestinian elections, are a precursor to more tensions. Hamas and Palestinian factions also want there to be Palestinian elections next month and voting in Jerusalem. Elections cannot be held if the Palestinians in Jerusalem can’t vote, the factions say. This could give them an excuse to heat up violence in Jerusalem as a way to cancel the elections or try to force Israel’s hand. It is not yet clear what trajectory and shape this violence will take. The emergence of hundreds of far-right Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans on April 22 has led to laser focus on Jerusalem. The police have tried to reduce tensions. But the month of Ramadan brings other considerations. Clashes at Qalandiah checkpoint on Friday evening represent the kind of wave of clashes that can grow. In Israel’s favor the country has learned how to prevent deaths as in the past from clashes. It is worth considering that the current clashes also come after a year in which the global pandemic mostly helped keep people home and keep quiet. Under the health regulations there were not large marches or religious events or far-right rallies that can spark more tensions. However, that has all gone now because of Israel’s vaccination campaign. It depends now on whether agendas in Ramallah, Gaza and Jerusalem may heat up or reduce tensions. Israel lacks a new coalition government, which also gives wind to the flames of extremism and chaos because Israel’s parties also cannot seem to agree.