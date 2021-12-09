The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Forget Miss Universe: Saudi camel beauty contest queens banned over Botox

The King Abdulaziz Festival for camels began earlier this month, but some contestants for the most beautiful camel have already been disqualified for cheating.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 09:56
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, rides a camel during the annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality in Jerusalem's Old City December 21, 2017 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, rides a camel during the annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality in Jerusalem's Old City December 21, 2017
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
As beauty queens gather in Eilat, Israel for the Miss Universe contest, a competing beauty event has been rocked by scandal — Dozens of camel beauty queens vying to become "Miss Camel" were banned from the King Abdulaziz Festival for camels for Botox injections and other artificial enhancements, Arab media reported on Wednesday. 
In what Al Jazeera called the "biggest-ever crackdown" on deceptive dromedaries, at least 43 comely camelids were disqualified from the event for artificially modifying the beauty of the beasts.
Botox was injected into the lips of some of the contestants to make them larger, Al Arabiya reported. Other methods of modification included gel implants and rubber-band body distortion. Al Jazeera presented a long list of cheating methods, including using steroids and filler to relax faces. 
The myriad of attempts to make one's camel more captivating to the judges by illicit means is likely motivated not just by the King Abdulaziz Award For Camel Beauty, but also the $66 million dollars in prize money. 
The annual pageant is the largest camel appreciation event in the world. It began on December 1 and will last for 40 days. There are 19 different categories for each of the 6 colors of camel, who will be judged on racing, obedience, beauty, and more. 
A Bedouin rests with his camel in Zikim beach, on the Mediterranean coast near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A Bedouin rests with his camel in Zikim beach, on the Mediterranean coast near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
According to the Saudi Government website, the contest, which is managed by the Camel Club, "is an annual cultural, economic, sports and entertainment festival in Saudi Arabia under royal patronage" that "aims to consolidate and strengthen the camel heritage in the Saudi, Arab and Islamic culture."
This year, camel owners came from Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, the USA, Russia, and France to compete in Riyadh. 
The contest will continue, over the hump of the scandal. 


Tags saudi arabia beauty pageant camel Miss Universe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by