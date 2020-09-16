The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
France’s Macron gambles on Lebanon cabinet formation

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 10:54
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the airport in Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020 (photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the airport in Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020
(photo credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
France has taken a keen role in the next Lebanese cabinet in the wake of the massive explosion that killed almost 200 in Lebanon in August. French President Emmanuel Macron made two trips to Lebanon and has met with different parties, including Hezbollah members of parliament. Now a deadline is looming and it’s unclear if France can achieve its goal in Lebanon.  
This was a gamble for Macron. France has often sought to increase its clout in the Middle East in recent years. As the US has begun withdrawing from the region it meant that France, Russia, Iran, Turkey and others would inevitably come into the vacuum. However, this has led to some chaos and all the countries seek their footing. France has tended to take a policy view that is independent of the West and Europe in general. France views itself as having a unique history and grasp on understanding the interests of countries like Russia. France for instance, has tended to be outspoken on the issue of minorities, such as Kurds, the Armenian Genocide or rights of Christians.  
In this light France also plays a role as the former colonial power, helping to direct operations against extremists across the Sahel and also playing a role in Lebanon. Macron, who has a deep sense of French history and admiration for the honor of France’s achievements in the past, has been interested in using Lebanon as a test case of Paris’ abilities to do more. He has done the same, to a smaller extent, in Iraq. But this test case could be unravelling before it has begun.  
France wants reform in Lebanon. It is not against the system entirely, since it appears to accept that the massive extralegal terrorist group Hezbollah will play an inevitable role, but it wants the old elites to step aside or give technocrats a chance. It knows that Lebanon needs some $93 billion in bailouts and that the port explosion has only made things worse.  
The fact is that as of Tuesday there was no cabinet and there was supposed to be one. There is consensus in media that this is a blow to Macron. Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib has met with President Michel Aoun and it was unclear if a cabinet could be formed. Al-Arabiya reports on Wednesday that Macron had informed officials that there would be extension to Thursday. This was based on a report in Asharq Al-Awsat. US officials around Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also concerned that the crisis has not resolved the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons storage. Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and other illegal weapons that it has used in the Syrian civil war and which threaten Israel.  
Adib appears to be unwilling to challenge the entrenched Lebanese elites or demand the reforms that France wants. That leaves open the chance someone else could try to form a government or that he will press ahead with some kind of agreement. The lack of clarity for Lebanon means people wait with more uncertainty ahead. It also means Hezbollah will continue to benefit and profit. 


