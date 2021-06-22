The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas opposes PA ‘exclusive’ role in Gaza aid, reconstruction

Hamas rejected the demand to allow the PA to exclusively oversee the reconstruction effort and the entry of the Qatari grants into the Gaza Strip.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 22, 2021 09:52
A BOY CARRIES a mattress amid the debris of a house destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City on Wednesday. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
A BOY CARRIES a mattress amid the debris of a house destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City on Wednesday.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Israel has informed Hamas that the Palestinian Authority should be responsible for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the delivery of Qatari cash grants.
The Israeli message was relayed to Hamas through the United Nations, sources in the Gaza Strip told the Palestinian daily Al-Quds.
On Monday, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar met in the Gaza Strip with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.
After the meeting, Sinwar said that the talks have failed. “This was a bad meeting,” he told reporters.
According to the Al-Quds report, Hamas rejected the demand to allow the PA to exclusively oversee the reconstruction effort and the entry of the Qatari grants into the Gaza Strip.
“Hamas considered this [demand] an attempt to twist its arm,” the sources were quoted as saying. “Hamas has no objection to the PA managing the reconstruction file on the condition that it be done through national partnership and not in a state of exclusivity.”
On Monday, the Ramallah-based Palestinian cabinet announced the formation of a team for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of last month’s fighting between Israel and Hamas.
But Hamas officials said that they were unaware of the decision by the PA to form the committee, adding that the move was not coordinated in advance with Hamas or other Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.
Naji Sarhan, a senior official with the Gaza-based Ministry of Public Works, said that the PA added his name to the team without his knowledge. “I was surprised by the decision of the Palestinian cabinet in Ramallah to form a team for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip without informing us or coordinating with us in advance,” Sarhan said, adding that he has decided to withdraw from the team.
Sarhan revealed that other Palestinians whose names appeared on the PA cabinet’s list were also not consulted prior to the announcement.  
Referring to the PA-Hamas controversy surrounding the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, PA President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday night that his government was the “only legitimate address” for carrying out the work.
Abbas told Fatah leaders during a meeting in Ramallah that the PA was in contact with Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and other countries regarding the reconstruction effort. “We have said that the State of Palestine is the only legitimate address for the reconstruction,” Abbas stressed. “This requires a full cessation of the aggression in all areas of the State of Palestine.”


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Authority Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by