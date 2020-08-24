The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Head of IDF's Southern Command goes to Qatar to reduce tensions with Gaza

Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi made a similar visit in February with Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 24, 2020 10:34
Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar (photo credit: REUTERS)
Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The head of the IDF’s Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi led an Israeli delegation to Qatar in an attempt to reduce tensions with the Gaza Strip and restore a sense of quiet to southern Israel.
According to a report by the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat, Halevi flew to the Qatari capital of Doha on Monday along with other officials from the IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad, and National Security Council in order to convince Hamas leaders abroad to intervene to prevent a military escalation.
While Egypt has been playing the main role in mediating crises between the two foes, the report said that the IDF wants to see Qatar play a larger role in mediating, not just send financial aid to the group.
Qatar is the main financial provider to Gaza, periodically sending millions of dollars to Hamas every month for the past two years with Israel’s approval in order to pay for fuel for the Strip’s power plant as well as to pay the salaries of the group’s civil servants and provide aid to tens of thousands of families in need.
Doha first began sending $5 million per month and later increased to $10 million, followed by $20 million, and this year it started sending $30 million. According to reports, Hamas is demanding an increase of money that Qatar sends to Gaza to $40 million every month in cash on a regular basis as well as over a “pre-determined long-term period of time.”
Halevi made a similar visit in February when he flew to Doha on a visit that lasted less than a day with Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen.
During the visit, the two met with the Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip Mohammed al-Emadi and Qatari national security advisor Mohammed Bin Ahmed al-Misnad and reportedly “begged” the Qataris to keep sending money to the blockaded Strip.
Doha is also making great efforts to prevent a military escalation between Israel and Hamas, “conducting intensive talks on the highest level with the goal of preventing an escalation and to protect the residents of Gaza from more crises and blows,” said  Mohammed al-Emadi, the Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip.
The report came as tensions continue to rise, with the IDF attacking targets belonging to Hamas in the blockaded coastal enclave nightly for close to two weeks.
Early on Monday morning Israeli jet, tanks, and drones attacked military posts and underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the continued launching of incendiary and explosive balloons which caused some 28 fires on Sunday.
Though fire and emergency rescue services say that most of the fires were small and did not pose a danger to human life, they have destroyed hundreds of dunams of brush.
Groups in the Strip have responded by firing rockets towards southern Israel, injuring several Israeli and causing the IDF  to have deployed additional Iron Dome batteries out of concern that Palestinian groups in Gaza would increase the intensity and range of their rocket fire towards Israel.


Tags Gaza IDF qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Cops gone wild: Protesters stay calm as police lose control at Balfour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by