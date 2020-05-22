The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: Israel must be destroyed

"The West Bank remained steadfast as well, as we saw recently with the Israeli soldier killed by a rock."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 22, 2020 20:37
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasralla. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasralla.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech on Friday, Al-Quds Day, on the "struggle with Israel," in which he opened with the position that "Israel must be destroyed."
He opened his speech by addressing the various reasons for the commemorative speech, in which he called Israel's Independence "the establishment of this virus of an entity, this cancerous tumor amidst our umma."
"When Khamenie declared Al Quds Day in 1979, it was a culmination point of his personal struggle against Israel, which he began addressing in 1960. Khamenei was restating the position of Najaf and Qom regarding Palestine, a position that remains a consistent position until the present. 
This position is that Palestine from river to sea must be liberated. Israel has no legitimacy to exist at all and must be destroyed."
Nasrallah said that the position regarding "Palestine, the holy places, the Palestinian people, and the upsurper entity is a religious and ideological position and therefore we cannot compromise or negotiate on it."
"Anyone who thinks they can change this position through sanctions or pressure is mistaken and must despair of their attempts to do so."
Nasrallah said that resistance alone is the only way to liberate the Palestinian land from Israel.
"Defeating occupation forces is also an attrition process. Israel was forced out of Lebanon and Gaza through attrition, they were bled slowly until their leaders decided they could no longer remain," he said. "Internal chaos in the central country of an empire could also lead to withdrawal of forces," he added. 
Nasrallah spoke of the diplomatic weight that the US has on Israel, delegitimizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along the way, saying that the prime minister's success is "nonsense" and "wouldn't have happened without the US.
"Therefore the real battle is with the US government. The US wages wars in the region to further establish Israel, including Saddam's war against Irar, the war in Yemen. All the ways in the region the US is causing them to strengthen Israel's position."
Nasrallah gave many examples of how Israel and the US has failed in the Middle East, and described how Israel and the US's failure in Yemen has implications on US President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century. 
Additionally, he said that the Israelis have failed to prevent the development and the improvement of Hezbollah's military capabilities through their airstrikes. 
Continuing his speech, he said, "now we come to Palestine. In 2020, Israeli's excessive haste was obvious. American's and Israel saw the failure of their methods in Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, etc."
He continued speaking of Israel's failure to subjugate the Palestinians.
"Regarding Gaza, Palestinian remained steadfast, and as their leaders say, their rockets can now reach all points in Israel. The West Bank remained steadfast as well, as we saw recently with the Israeli soldier killed by a rock.
"I'm not saying the Israelis or Americans don't know what they're doing, they only failed because of the steadfasteness of the Palestinians."
Reiterating what he earlier said towards Netanyahu and the US, he said, "now there are Arab countries moving towards normalization with Israel, this isn't Netayahu's success, this is the result of American pressure on these countries."
The comment led to continued threatening of Israel. "This normalization must be condemned by clerics, and Arab and Muslim people must use all means at their disposal to resist normalization."
Nasrallah went on to describe the "Resistance Axis," which he says "which is confronting the American Axis." According to Nasrallah, the Resistance Axis consists of Iran, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Lebanon.
"While in 2019 and 2020 there have been US and Israeli accomplishments, our Resistance Axis has also dealt them some serious blows. The most important Resistance Axis is that we've ended American-Israeli sponsored sectarian tension and wars in the region. 
Now we're heading towards the physical wars of Yemen and Iraq. The American-Israeli will then be sanctions, starvation, and psychological war. Confronting this will be our first priority. Second we must continue to improve the military capabilities of the Resistance Axis."


Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon hassan nasrallah hezbollah sayyed hassan nasrallah Israel Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by