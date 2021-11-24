The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

High-level officials behind Ukraine airliner crash in Iran -victims' report

A Ukrainian jetliner was shot down in Iran in January, 2020, and all 176 passengers were killed.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 20:54
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)
High-level Iranian officials were responsible for the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian jetliner by Revolutionary Guards and the crash was not an accident caused by a missile system operator, families of victims said in a report on Wednesday.
The report by an association representing 140 of the victims of Flight PS752 challenges Iran's official findings that blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator for the downing of the plane shortly after it took off from Tehran's Airport. All 176 people aboard were killed.
Tehran said the operator mistook the jet for a missile at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States.
The report runs more than 200 pages and was prepared by the association's fact-finding committee with assistance from aviation and legal experts. It is not an official air crash accident report, which is designed not to focus on liability but to see how safety can be improved in the future.
"It is the belief of the association that high-ranking officials of Iran are responsible for the downing of Flight PS752 and not just a handful of low ranking...members as per the claims of the government of Iran," the association report said.
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752 (credit: REUTERS)General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752 (credit: REUTERS)
The report underscored the ongoing dispute over Iran's official findings, which have been criticized by Ukraine and Canada as the Islamic Republic had responsibility for investigating the circumstances and causes of the crash.
Many of the victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents.
A Canadian investigation into the crash reported in June that it found no evidence Iran's downing of the jet was premeditated, but condemned what it called the incompetence and recklessness of those responsible.
Canada's Foreign Affairs department is analyzing the victim association's latest report, a government spokeswoman said.
The report said the missile system operator had vast experience and expertise with short-range missile systems, including service in Syria, and should have been able to distinguish the jetliner from a cruise missile.
The association, composed of mostly Canadian families of crash victims, said the report used public information and recordings of "high-ranking Iranian officials" among its sources.


Tags Iran ukraine Plane
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by