IDF submarine crosses Suez Canal as direct message to Iran - report

An IDF Navy submarine crossed the Suez Canal last week as a direct message to Iran, Kan News reported Monday evening. Arab intelligence officials reportedly confirmed to Kan News that the Israeli submarine crossed the canal visibly, above water, towards Iran, in an act meant as a message to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The move was made during a tense time between Israel and Iran, even more than usual. It was made possible after receiving an approval from Egyptian authorities. According to the Arab intelligence who confirmed the reports, the submarine passed the Red Sea and was making its way towards the Persian Gulf, in what they believe was meant as a direct threat to Tehran.
The tension between Israel and Iran has increased dramatically following the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27. Shortly after the assassination, Iran vowed revenge on Israel, which it believes is behind the assassination.
הצוללת הישראלית בדרך לאיראן - חשיפת כאן חדשות | גורמי מודיעין ערביים: צוללת של חיל הים חצתה את תעלת סואץ באופן גלוי ובאישור מצרי, לכיוון המפרץ הפרסי. הגורמים העריכו שישראל ניסתה להעביר מסר לטהראן. מצה"ל נמסר שהם לא מתייחסים לפרסומים מסוג זה @kaisos1987 #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/T67OG9QrMw— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 21, 2020
The tension between Israel and Iran has increased dramatically following the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27. Shortly after the assassination, Iran vowed revenge on Israel, which it believes is behind the assassination.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Israel, in turn, responded by rising alertness in its diplomatic delegations abroad. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi addressed the tension with Iran earlier on Monday, assuring a harsh response to any attempt to hurt Israel or its citizens. "If Iran and its partners from the radical axis... carry on an attack against the State of Israel - they will find the price extremely high. IDF will attack anyone who chooses to participate in - partially or fully, closely or remotely - an action against the State of Israel or Israeli targets," Kochavi said.