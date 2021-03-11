While it may seem odd for a regime like Iran’s to talk about war, when it cannot afford war and is fearful of such a conflict that could lead to its destruction, it nevertheless presents these kinds of threats because they have worked in the past. The new Rouhani push to demand the US return to the Iran Deal by offering “diplomacy” is part of the game plan.

A recent article in the US captured how well the Iran model works. It claims that an Iranian presidential election could “usher in a more hardline government” and that America must therefore run to re-enter the Iran deal or the window of opportunity would narrow. But it is Tehran that wants the deal more than Washington – so why would the US need to re-enter it to help Iran’s mythical “moderates” win an election?

This narrative of the “strengthening of the hardliners” is used by Iran at every occasion when their negotiations with the US are faltering. During the four years of the Trump administration, this narrative largely disappeared because pro-Iran lobbyists knew that the US administration had called the bluff of the storied hardliners.

Iran behaves the same way regardless of which “moderate” face it shows the world, because its ostensible moderates, such as Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, don’t actually run its policies and are anyway beholden to the ostensibly “hardline” IRGC. Zarif has indicated as much, showing his support for the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps and the late Qasem Soleimani.

THE IDEA that Iran’s regime functions in a way in which one part of the government does one thing and another does something diametrically opposite, as if there are two factions, is an enduring myth that Iran presents to the West, because this narrative works.

They know that the West always looks for “moderates” and “engagement,” whether it is dealing with the Taliban, Hamas or Hezbollah. Iran doesn’t mention “hardliners” when discussing issues with Turkey, China, Russia or other authoritarian regimes.

The very notion that it might present Moscow with mythical “hardliners” to demand that Russia do something would never work, because it doesn’t cater to Iran’s demands. When Iran negotiates with China, it doesn’t send Ali Larijani to Beijing to threaten them that if they don’t agree to a new 25-year agreement that Tehran wants, then “hardliners” might come to power. China would find this laughable, as if it would cater to threats.

Iran understands that in discussions with authoritarian regimes, it puts on an authoritarian top-down approach. When it talks to democracies it pretends that its policies are chaotic and uncontrolled.

It will claim that, for instance, “hardliners” are enriching more uranium, but moderates are not. Hardliners are attacking ships in the Gulf of Oman, hardliners order rocket attacks on the US in Iraq. Hardliners kidnap Westerners in Iran and hold them hostage, hardliners execute wrestlers and protesters.

This is like a US police department claiming that charges of police brutality are wrong because it was only the “hardliner” police who commit brutality; the moderates don’t, and protesters should work with “moderate police.” But if the protesters will become more violent, then the “hardliners” could be empowered in the police department.

Such logic would never work in an internal Western context because no one supposes that any government structure needs to be begged to perform normally lest its “hardliners” make it more stringent.

THERE IS no evidence that hardliners have ever been empowered in Iran, regardless of what the US does, because the regime is not as chaotic as it is made out to be by its own explainers. Back in May 2018, the “hardliners” narrative briefly appeared when the US was moving to leave the Iran deal. The narrative was that the US was handing the hardliners a “gift.” The hardliners were said to be “ascendant.”

But what has actually changed in Iran? Protesters are still hung and killed. Journalists are targeted for kidnapping abroad. Missile production continues. Militias from Yemen to Hezbollah and Iraq continue their attacks. The murder of Lokman Slim in Lebanon or Hisham al-Hashimi in Iraq last year was not by “hardliners,” but by the usual pro-Iranian death squads.

In the lead up to the Iranian election, it appears Iran will seek to exploit its domestic politics as a way to encourage the West to come back to the table. At the same time, Tehran has entered into an increasingly brazen attempt to enrich uranium and break aspects of the deal.

It thus presents the US and the West with several scenarios. One is that if the US doesn’t come to the table, it will continue enrichment. Second is that it will use proxies in Iraq and other areas to attack the US. Third, it will present its “hardliners” as being empowered unless the US will do something. This is a kind of three-pronged effort. It has worked in the past. Iran believes it will work again.