The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

ISIS is the wrong target, US should focus on Iran - Arab affairs expert

According to Channel 13's Tzvi Yehezkeli, while the US operation that took out ISIS' leader was impressive, they must not lose focus of the major threat to peace in the region: Iran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 13:23
A SUSPECTED ISIS member sits blindfolded in a Taliban Special Forces car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5. (photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)
A SUSPECTED ISIS member sits blindfolded in a Taliban Special Forces car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5.
(photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

The Islamic State is the wrong target and the US should be focusing on Iran, according to Tzvi Yehezkeli, head of Channel 13's Arab News desk.

Yehezkeli voiced his opinion on 103FM radio in an interview by host Nissim Meshal on Friday morning.

According to Yehezkeli, the successful US operation in Syria on Thursday that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi was an important move, both because of the removal of al-Quraishi himself and because of the message it sends across the Middle East: The US will not hesitate to operate in the region and will put boots on the ground if necessary. 

However, the attack also indicates that the US is focusing resources and energy on ISIS and not on the real enemy — Iran. This is because the negotiations for a new nuclear deal in Vienna are progressing, and the US does not want to disrupt them by attacking the Ayatollah regime, Yehezkeli said in the interview.

According to him, the US is in a position where it is no longer willing to kill leading Iranian figures, and if, for example, former IRGC head Qassem Suleimani alive today, the Biden administration would not have attacked him as the Trump administration did two years ago. The US is also restraining its responses to attacks by Iranian proxies on its bases.

Missiles of the kind used during Iran's retaliatory strike on the U.S Ayn al-Asad military base in 2020 are seen on display at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran January 7, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) Missiles of the kind used during Iran's retaliatory strike on the U.S Ayn al-Asad military base in 2020 are seen on display at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran January 7, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

This is a mistake, Yehezkeli argued, since the US is assuming that Iran will honor a nuclear deal and turn away from its anti-American activity, but Iran is already focusing on the day after the deal and will use the deal to whitewash its real intentions.

Iran is a much more powerful, cunning and bitter enemy of Israel. Indeed, in the early stages of the Syrian civil war Israel's strategic preference was that ISIS sits on its northern border rather than Iran, Yehezkeli said. 

He concluded that while killing al-Quraishi was important, the US must not allow the nuclear talks to diminish its focus on Iran, which will pose an immensely larger threat than ISIS in the long term. It also must strengthen its ties with the moderate Gulf states who oppose Iran and be careful not to focus on tactical victories against a far less-threatening enemy.

Al-Quraishi died in a US Special Forces raid in northern Syria on Thursday when he detonated a bomb that killed him and his family members. He had led ISIS, largely in the shadows, since the death of its founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who led the group at the height of its self-declared caliphate when it controlled swathes of Syria and Iraq and ruled over millions of people. Al-Baghdadi was killed when he detonated explosives during a US raid in 2019. 

In a short speech at the White House after the operation, US President Joe Biden said that ISIS under Quraishi’s direction has executed terrorist operations targeting Americans, allies and partners, and countless civilians in the Middle East, Africa and in South Asia.

Israel was updated on the American activity in Syria prior to Quraishi’s death, according to Israeli media sources.



Tags Iran Syria Joe Biden Iran Nuclear Deal ISIS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by