The United States "will see Iran's offensive might" if a violent altercation occurs in the Persian Gulf, senior IRGC navy commander Ramezan Zirrahi warned on Tuesday, according to Iranian state-controlled Mehr News Agency.

Speaking from the southern port city of Bushehr, the Iranian admiral reportedly boasted that the Islamic Republic's adversaries "do not dare to cross Iran's territorial waters."

"The Persian Gulf is always monitored day and night," Zirrahi said, adding that Iran's offensive, defensive and drone power in dealing with the enemies in the Persian Gulf has increased significantly."

"America and the adversary countries in the Persian Gulf do not have the power and courage to stop the vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran, because they know that there will be a tough attack against them," the IRGC navy chief continued.

Iran's maritime altercations

IRGC forces are seen in the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

The US and Iran were involved in a maritime tussle earlier this year when the United States confiscated an Iranian-flagged oil tanker anchored in Greece.

In addition, Iran's navy said last month that it seized two US Navy "small data collection vessels" after it found them "abandoned on the international shipping route."

Another conflict in the Gulf involving Iran and the United Arab Emirates is their disputed claims to three contested Persian Gulf islands in the Strait of Hormuz. UAE had called for Iran to "end its occupation of the three islands" during the 77th annual United Nations General Assembly last month.

IRGC concerned over Israel's presence in Gulf

The Jerusalem Post reported last month that the IRGC chief of staff also warned Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, saying they "expect the Persian Gulf countries to watch out for the mischief of the Zionists."

According to another September report, Iran is concerned that Israel’s increased role and the Abraham Accords might give Israel a new role in the Persian Gulf.