Iran reveals how drones became a pillar of its war doctrine -analysis

Unmanned aerial vehicles are a pillar of the “wars of the future,” an article in Iran’s Fars News said Monday.

This report is interesting because Iran is exporting drones to Russia and sending members of the IRGC to help Russia use the drones, according to recent reports.

In recent months Iran has sent drones to Russia and Moscow is using the Iranian Shahed 136 against targets in Ukraine.

It is not clear if all the drones are exported from Iran or if Russia is now making Iranian-style drones locally. However, it is clear that Iranian drones are transforming the Russian war effort and enabling Russia to have a cheap, expendable system that it can use to terrorize Ukrainians.

Iran: Global drone power

In Fars News's Monday article on Iran’s drones, the pro-regime outlet discussed how Iran became a global drone power.

Iran is one of several countries that makes armed military drones along with the US, China, Israel and Turkey. Iran believes that UAVs “will be one of the main pillars of wars in the future.” Iran concentrated on drones after the 1979 overthrow of the Shah. The new Islamic regime focused on drones and missiles because Iran couldn’t import new warplanes from the West.

Iran has been using drones to attack Saudi Arabia, target Israel and also target US forces in Iraq and Syria in recent years. Iran also watched closely the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia and how Baku used drones successfully.

“Iran is also among the top 5-6 countries in the world in the field of drones; As Russia, which is a superpower in the military field, requested Iran's cooperation in the field of unmanned aircraft construction years ago,” the Fars news report said.

The report hints at deeper cooperation on drones going back years.

“Iran's anti-armor weapons are one of the best examples that are now part of Iran's export basket and are among the best products that other countries can buy from Iran. These weapons have two features, firstly, they are cheaper and secondly, they have very high accuracy,” the report said. This is in conflict with the regime's statements claiming that it isn’t selling Russia drones.

Source of Iran's drone success

Iran links its success in drones to its success with missiles and space technology.

“Of course, we may not be at the level of great powers, but we are a country that has this ability and now we need to focus more and improve it,” the report says.

The author goes on to note that when Iran had to wait for Russia to provide it with the S-300 system, Tehran turned to local defense industry exports to build what it calls the Bavar 373, its own air defense system. The Iranian system has a range of some 300km, the country claims.

Tehran admits it has harassed US Central Command, challenged the US in the air superiority arena using its drones and has targeted Israel by supporting Hezbollah with drone abilities.

The report said that the US had tried 39 years ago to put in place sanctions that would deprive Iran of military hardware, but now Iranian drones are being exported abroad.