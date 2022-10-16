The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran showcases air defense prowess amid deadly protests - why? - analysis

Tehran is concerned about attacks and it wants to show that, even if it is facing protests in the very heart of the capital, it can still defend itself.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 18:34
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Amid increasing protests in Iran, and a day after fire and gunshots were heard at the notorious Evin prison in Tehran; Iran’s regime has announced new capabilities for its Bavar-373 air defense system. The news from Tehran on Sunday was that Iran said it had tested its air defense system at a 300-km. range 

According to Iranian regime media, the commander of the Army Air Defense Force Brig.-Gen. Alireza Sabahifard announced the initial tests of the Bavar-373 at a range of 300 km.

“Iran's Air Defense Force is at the level of the world's most up-to-date equipment in different fields including the field of radar, intelligence, interception and combat, and several other types of equipment,” said Sabahifard. "Today, we have created the necessary defense cover in all aerial levels, and we have been able to test the Bavar-373 system up to a range of 200 km in the field of ​​high altitude, and we have also started the initial tests of this system at 300 km range," he added. 

Tehran focused on air defense amid protests

This is important because it shows that Iran wants to test air defense even as it faces protests at home. Iran has also lashed out in the region, striking at Kurdish opposition groups earlier this month.

This shows that Tehran is concerned about attacks and it wants to show that, even if it is facing protests in the very heart of the capital, it can still defend itself.

Iranian citizens and locals protest in support of Iranian women and against the death of Mahsa Amini, in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2022. (credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS) Iranian citizens and locals protest in support of Iranian women and against the death of Mahsa Amini, in Barcelona, Spain, October 15, 2022. (credit: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS)

Iran blames the West and opposition groups for the protests. However, the regime has also been careful not to antagonize more groups because it knows how sensitive the situation is. Many protesters are outraged at the killing of Jina Mahsa Amini. Other scenes of police assaulting women have caused more outrage. Thus Iran wants to show it can extend the range of its air defenses and test them; while it strikes at the opposition and tries to contain protests.  

The reports in Iran said that Sabahifard also added that Iran, “with the domestically made radar systems, can monitor thousands of nearby kilometers and is able to monitor the movements of the enemies in their homes and bases…Our enemies know that today we are the absolute defense power in the region," he added. 



Tags Iran iran air defense kurdistan iran protests Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by