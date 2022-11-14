The IRGC-affiliated Sobh-e-Sadegh newspaper published a threat in Hebrew on its front page on Monday, warning that a new hypersonic missile reportedly developed by Iran could reach Israel in 400 seconds.

"400 seconds: General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said that Iran has obtained technology for hypersonic missiles," wrote the newspaper.

An article written by Hamza Pariyab, described as a "defense expert," called the new missile a "game changer," as it can avoid most modern-day missile defense systems.

Pariyab added that the missile could be used to take out a country's defense systems and open the way for a mass launch of drones and missiles.

The defense expert also referenced a letter sent by Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the "father" of Iran's missile program, to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei where he referenced the acquisition of a "quick response super-fast missile."

A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

The letter also referenced efforts to develop satellite launch vehicles which eventually led to the recent development of the Qaem 100 satellite launcher, according to Sobh-e-Sadegh.

In November 2011, Moghaddam was killed in an explosion that hit a missile base in Bidganeh, killing at least 17 members of the IRGC. While the explosion was initially reported as an accident, Western media, including the Guardian and Time magazine, reported that the incident was being blamed on the Mossad.

Iran announces development of hypersonic missile

At an event marking the anniversary of the explosion on Thursday, Hajizadeh announced that Iran had managed to develop an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile that can enter space and target missile defense systems.

"This system has a very high speed and has the ability to maneuver in and out of the atmosphere," claimed Hajizadeh. "Both defense systems that defend inside the atmosphere and extremely expensive systems that deal with missiles outside the atmosphere, this new missile of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pass all of them and I don't think that technology will be found that can deal with it for decades to come."

Hajizadeh did not mention any further details about the alleged weapon and it is unclear if the weapon has been successfully tested.

What is a hypersonic missile?

Hypersonic missiles are missiles that travel at a speed of Mach 5 or greater. While ICBMs can also reach that speed, they travel in a predictable arc, making them easier to confront. In contrast, hypersonic missiles are maneuverable, giving them the ability to dodge defense systems and evade radar.

The US, Russia, China and North Korea have successfully tested hypersonic missiles, although exact details about such weapons are still somewhat scant. Russia used a hypersonic weapon called the Kinzhal missile in a strike on a military fuel depot in Ukraine in March.