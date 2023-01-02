Iran completed the third day of its Zulfikar 1401 joint military exercise, on the third day, it tested air defense missiles which it claimed destroyed an “aerial target.”

Iran released some photos of the drills that showed an air defense system launching missiles. Iranian military personnel appeared to be cheering the results as if they were concerned it wouldn’t work.

The overall perception of these drills is that, except for the use of drones to target a mock-up of a ship and a port, most of them are not particularly threatening. As the Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday, Iran made a mock-up of a port and a ship that was designed to look like Israeli targets, clearly sending a message to Israel.

However, the other parts of the drill do not appear that interesting. Iran did show off submarines and also the use of helicopters. Iran claimed it had “annihilated underwater targets by firing advanced homegrown torpedoes during a large-scale war game underway in the country's southeastern waters.”

Iran says that a new torpedo, called “Miad” was fired for the first time on the Fourth day of the Zolfaqar 1401 drill, the Iranian Navy's Tareq submarine fired the homegrown torpedo and "annihilated underwater targets." During the drill, Iran also claimed to display its Fateh and Qadir submarines.

Iran also tested an anti-ship missile and even flew a drone out to sea to warn off the US or others from conducting surveillance of the drills, according to reports.

Iran’s stagnating military power

Nevertheless, a lot of these drills show how Iran’s military power is actually stagnating. Iran used old American F-4E jets, which the regime inherited from the Shah in 1979, to carry missiles during the drills.

These are decades-old aircraft and it’s surprising Iran is still able to fly them, Iran’s air force is composed of a lot of older aircraft like this. This is why Iran has to invest so heavily in new drones. It can’t acquire new airframes, although some reports suggest Russia may soon sell or trade Iran some warplanes.

However, until that happens, Iran will be relying on these museum pieces to conduct its drills.

Where Iran has modern technology is in its missile and drone programs, this gives it an instant new air force and a way to strike at adversaries far from home. However, are these strategic weapons, or are they mostly developed to present a kind of “threat” rather than an ability to win a war?

Iran’s drills constantly enforce the notion that it can carry out strikes, but not wage wars. It can attack ships as it has done in the Gulf of Oman, it can use drones to strike targets, but all of these are limited precision attacks.

Iran’s recent drills appear to showcase once again that Iran’s armed forces are more of a force on paper than a real combined joint force that can project it's power.

Iran’s real power comes from its proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Its power is rooted in people, and irregular forces and terror groups like Hamas, which it backs. It has added drones to this power, and also missiles, as well as enriching uranium. But none of this adds up to the kind of force it claims to put on display in these drills.