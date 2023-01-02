The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

What is the purpose of Iran’s recent drone, air defense exercises? - analysis

Iran’s recent drills appear to showcase once again that Iran’s armed forces are more of a force on paper than a real combined joint force that can project it’s power.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 10:26

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2023 10:50
A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran completed the third day of its Zulfikar 1401 joint military exercise, on the third day, it tested air defense missiles which it claimed destroyed an “aerial target.”

Iran released some photos of the drills that showed an air defense system launching missiles. Iranian military personnel appeared to be cheering the results as if they were concerned it wouldn’t work.

The overall perception of these drills is that, except for the use of drones to target a mock-up of a ship and a port, most of them are not particularly threatening. As the Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday, Iran made a mock-up of a port and a ship that was designed to look like Israeli targets, clearly sending a message to Israel.

However, the other parts of the drill do not appear that interesting. Iran did show off submarines and also the use of helicopters. Iran claimed it had “annihilated underwater targets by firing advanced homegrown torpedoes during a large-scale war game underway in the country's southeastern waters.”

Iran says that a new torpedo, called “Miad” was fired for the first time on the Fourth day of the Zolfaqar 1401 drill, the Iranian Navy's Tareq submarine fired the homegrown torpedo and "annihilated underwater targets." During the drill, Iran also claimed to display its Fateh and Qadir submarines.

Iran also tested an anti-ship missile and even flew a drone out to sea to warn off the US or others from conducting surveillance of the drills, according to reports.

Iran’s stagnating military power

Nevertheless, a lot of these drills show how Iran’s military power is actually stagnating. Iran used old American F-4E jets, which the regime inherited from the Shah in 1979, to carry missiles during the drills.

These are decades-old aircraft and it’s surprising Iran is still able to fly them, Iran’s air force is composed of a lot of older aircraft like this. This is why Iran has to invest so heavily in new drones. It can’t acquire new airframes, although some reports suggest Russia may soon sell or trade Iran some warplanes.

However, until that happens, Iran will be relying on these museum pieces to conduct its drills.

Where Iran has modern technology is in its missile and drone programs, this gives it an instant new air force and a way to strike at adversaries far from home. However, are these strategic weapons, or are they mostly developed to present a kind of “threat” rather than an ability to win a war? 

Iran’s drills constantly enforce the notion that it can carry out strikes, but not wage wars. It can attack ships as it has done in the Gulf of Oman, it can use drones to strike targets, but all of these are limited precision attacks.

Iran’s recent drills appear to showcase once again that Iran’s armed forces are more of a force on paper than a real combined joint force that can project it's power.

Iran’s real power comes from its proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Its power is rooted in people, and irregular forces and terror groups like Hamas, which it backs. It has added drones to this power, and also missiles, as well as enriching uranium. But none of this adds up to the kind of force it claims to put on display in these drills.  



Tags Iran drone Military IRGC aircraft
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by