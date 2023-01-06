The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Iran says it foiled cyberattack targeting central bank servers

Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 11:52
A man walks past the Central bank of Iran in Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019 (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A man walks past the Central bank of Iran in Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran has foiled a cyberattack on its central bank, the country's telecommunications infrastructure company said on Friday.

Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass internet censorship there.

Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, said the central bank was targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Thursday night, the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

DDoS attacks attempt to cripple servers by overwhelming them with internet traffic.

Cyberattacks persist against Iranian central bank

"These days, the largest volume of foreign attacks is against banks and financial institutions, internet providers and communications infrastructures, which have been repelled," Lajevardi said. IRNA gave no further details.

The central bank said in September that a cyberattack briefly took its website offline.

Internet access has been severely limited in Iran since widespread protests erupted over the death in mid-September of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police over the enforcement of mandatory dress code laws.



Tags Iran cyber warfare hacker Cyber Bank Mahsa Amini
