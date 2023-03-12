Iran boasts of overcoming US pressure, increasing naval power

Iran’s head of the IRGC Hossein Salami said this week that Iran has overcome US-led sanctions and that the more pressure it is subjected to, the more Iran will eventually “respond” to this pressure. He made the reference during a speech that was reported in Iranian pro-regime media.

Among his several points was that Iran has become stronger despite the sanctions imposed on it. He claims that years of sanctions made Iran invest in its satellite program and energy infrastructure and large construction projects. We sent all kinds of satellites into the sky,” he said.

The report comes as Iran has also put out an extensive report about the operations of its naval vessels. Iran is seeking to send its naval vessels on longer voyages. The report mentions attempts by Iran to confront both the US and Israel over the last several years and it also talks about ties with Russia, and confrontations with pirates.

Iranian ships arrive in Brazil

According to USNI news in late February, two Iranian ships were able to arrive in Rio de Janeiro after having waited for permission in the Atlantic Ocean.

Iranian military ship Iris Dena is pictured berthed in Rio de Janeiro's port, Brazil, February 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

“According to photos from ship spotters, the Iranian surface group passed the Fortress of Santa Cruz on Sunday. Photos from Reuters show Dena docked at the Wharf of Gamboa general cargo terminal on Tuesday. The government of newly-elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gave permission for IRIS Makran and IRIS Dena to dock in the country shortly after returning from a state visit to Washington, D.C,” the report said.

Iranian media Tehran Times had said in late January that “the admiral stated that the Navy’s 86th flotilla, comprised of Dena and Makran warships, has raised the Iranian flag in the western waters of Latin America. Navy’s flotillas also have a strong presence in the northern tip of the Indian Ocean, he said. Dena is a Mowj-class warship that joined the Iranian Navy in June 2021. The military vessel is reportedly equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons. Makran is a forward base ship weighing 121,000 tons. The warship can carry five helicopters and is employed for providing logistical support for the combat warships.”

The reports come as Iran is positioning itself to gain from new ties with Saudi Arabia and its increasing arms trade with Russia, as well as close work with China.