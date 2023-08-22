The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran trying to assert dominance by threatening US warships in Gulf - analysis

Iran released a video that looked like the US heeded its threats, but was it real?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 21:12
The USS Bataan. (photo credit: FLICKR)
The USS Bataan.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Iran threatened US warships in the Persian Gulf in a video it released this week.

The Iranian fast boats conducted various maneuvers at sea as they have in the past to show that Iran is not deterred by the US who always has warships based in the Gulf and often on patrol in the region, including usually an aircraft carrier, destroyers, and other vessels. The US has also recently increased its public movement of warplanes and ships to the region saying the goal is to deter Iran via these additions to US Central Command. 

Iran’s new video, which actually took place on August 17, shows that their naval fast boats approached a US warship and communicated with it. The Iranians identified themselves as “Sepah Navy Station” and claimed that US helicopters were entering Iranian territorial waters. They said the US should move any helicopters that were airborne back to the US naval ships and that if the US did not then Iran would open fire.

The videos of the incident were then edited to make it appear as though the US helicopters had returned to the US ships.

The Iranians claim that this shows their “presence” in the Gulf. Iran appeared to use a drone to conduct surveillance of the incident and the footage appears to show helicopters on the deck of the US ship. While Iran claims that it intercepted the USS Bataan and USS Thomas Hudner ships, it is unclear if the incident happened the way Iran claims it unfolded. A report by Fox News said that the Pentagon provided a statement claiming that the Iranian reports were not true.  

A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010 (credit: REUTERS/EBRAHIM NOROOZI/IIPA)A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010 (credit: REUTERS/EBRAHIM NOROOZI/IIPA)

The US works to deter Iran’s actions according to US Air Forces Central Command, and the US Naval component of Central Command has said that the US is committed to the freedom of commerce and navigation in a safe and secure maritime environment in the region. 

The USS Bataan is defined as an amphibious assault ship that is similar to an aircraft carrier but plays a different role. The ship leads the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group which left Virginia in July and sailed to the Gulf. It has over 4,000 personnel on several ships. According to USNI news, it is carrying parts of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and has a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron as well as other forces. It can reach speeds of 22 knots (41 km/hr) and can carry Super Cobra helicopters, the MV-22B Osprey assault tiltrotor copters, as well as Super Stallion heavy lifters.  

“So they could be floating it out there to see how the Iranians respond, and with having this large group in the Persian Gulf – even if they aren’t yet on freighters – do you see a decline in attempted interdictions by Iranian naval forces? Does just the signaling work having them in the area,” Dakota L. Wood, a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation and a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel told USNI.  

Is the footage genuine?

Joseph Trevithick at The Drive noted that the videos released by Iran also show the Iranian ship the Shahid Mahdavi and other elements of the IRGC navy. The IRGC has its own navy which is in some ways more of a threat than the actual Iranian navy, which is quite small. Iran has tried to boost its naval capabilities recently and sent ships on long-range missions. Iran also has new drones and missiles for its naval vessels and IRGC fast boats.  

According to the Drive article, the US “Navy's Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Thomas Hudner are visible in the Iranian pictures and videos.” The article notes that the Iranian footage “shows at least one AH-1Z, UH-1Y, and MH-60 were airborne for a time during the transit. This is typical of US force protection measures for ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which also includes personnel up on the decks making use of various weapon systems, including Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, also known as man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).”  

The incident shows how Iran wants to counter US claims that the US is deterring Iran. Iran wants to show the US is deterred and assert that the US ships and helicopters obey Iranian warnings. The videos are edited in such a way that it does not appear the US actually did comply with Iran’s demands. In any case, it’s possible for an Iranian fast boat to pull up to an area near the maritime border and claim to make a radio call and show radio contact, when the US doesn’t change course and simply claim the US changed course or landed helicopters. Helicopters have to land at some point, so all Iran has to do is wait for one to land and claim it complied with Iran’s radio message, even if the two events are unconnected.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by