Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the Chief Rabbi of Iran, led a prayer service at Tehran's central synagogue on Thursday night, ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. A sizable number of congregation members filled the sanctuary, their voices united in singing the poignant Persian tradition, the heartfelt verses of "We have sinned before you, have mercy on us," can be seen in the videos.

WATCH: Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the Chief Rabbi of Iran, led a prayer service at Tehran's central synagogue on Thursday night, ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. Teheran Jewish Community pic.twitter.com/IFCRNSjuz3 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) September 15, 2023

As published earlier this week, the Tehran Jewish community urged its members to refrain from publicly celebrating Rosh Hashanah, following escalating tensions in the Iranian capital.

"Worshipers are strongly requested to refrain from stopping and gathering in the streets during Rosh Hashanah and after performing religious duties in synagogues for any reason," the community leaders announced on Telegram.

This comes after the community's announcement of its collaboration with the Greater Tehran police force to ensure the safe observance of Rosh Hashanah against the backdrop of the upcoming one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman. The directive underscores the community's focus on maintaining peace and order during the upcoming celebrations.

The message urged the community members not to participate in the demonstrations in memory of Amini, who passed away under mysterious conditions in a Tehran hospital. She had been detained by the Guidance Patrol, Iran's religious morality police, on accusations of not adhering to the government's hijab regulations.