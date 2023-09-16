Iran’s regime has accused Kurdish dissident and protest groups of being terrorists as it seeks to crackdown on Kurdish areas amid protests that coincide with the year anniversary of the killing of Mahsa Amini.

Now the regime is also turning its attention to Kurdish groups. It has sent text messages warning people not to protest, according to posts online, and is flooding Kurdish areas with regime forces. It is concentrating and Saqqez, Sanandaj and other areas. These are Kurdish areas in western Iran near the border with Iraq.

The ministry of intelligence threatens people in Kurdistan not to gather and protest by sending text messages while IRNA the official state mouthpiece tries to twist the events and claim #MahsaAmini father was not detained also through messages #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ayMhJl87I2 — Fazel Hawramy (@FazelHawramy) September 16, 2023

IRGC Tasnimnews claims a team linked to Kurdish opposition groups were arrested in Saqez city intending to fire on an ‘illegal’ gathering. But then the same outlet says there is no gathering in Saqez. They also claim they have detained several other teams recently #مهسا_امينی‌‌ pic.twitter.com/82sA6DL58x — Fazel Hawramy (@FazelHawramy) September 16, 2023

Mahsa Amini, who was Kurdish, and also went by the name Jina, was killed by Iran’s morality police on September 16 last year. Iran has sought to detain her relatives and has been pressuring Iranian dissidents abroad.

For months, Iran has been warning Kurdish groups in Iraq that they must disarm and has demanded the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq move Kurdish dissident groups away from areas around Sulimaniyeh, Koya and other areas where they are present. Iranian diaspora in Europe take part in a rally on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini which prompted protests across the country, in Brussels (credit: REUTERS)

There are thousands of Kurds from Iran who live in the Kurdish regions of Iraq. Some are members of various groups that oppose Iran’s regime. These include PDKI, PAK, PJAK, Komala and other groups. Each group has its own political background but all of them oppose the oppressive Iranian regime.

Disarming and moving Kurdish groups

Iran gave the Iraqi government a deadline to disarm and move Kurdish opposition groups. It is impossible to disarm them, as many of them have only small arms such as AK-47 rifles. However, moving them from areas near the border or areas that Iran has identified may be possible.

Iran has used missiles and drones to target areas such as Koya and also Kurdish centers in Sulimaniyeh and in the mountains. Sulimaniyeh is close to Iran’s border. The PUK Kurdish party controls Sulimaniyeh and is considered willing to work with the Iranian regime. However, it also hosts Kurdish groups because of Kurdish solidarity.

On the anniversary of Amini's death

As the anniversary of Amini’s death has arrived, Iran has increased its rhetoric against Kurdish groups. The pro-Iran media Al-Mayadeen claims that Iranian security forces have “dismantled terrorist cells.” This is a claim that shows Iran is seeking to paint Kurdish groups as “terrorists.”

Iran claims that it found a “network linked to terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region” and this group “was arrested in possession of weapons planning to open fire in the city of Saqqez.” The regime betrayed its own inability to deal with these groups by claiming the “terrorists” only had ”bladed weapons” and also “hunting weapons.” It also claimed they were found to have Iranian uniforms. But no serious group would only carry hunting rifles or shotguns.

Iran also claims that “two days ago, the intelligence of the Quds Force, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard in Gilan Governorate, northern Iran, was able to dismantle a network of 25 members who intended to organize riots and sabotage in Iran.” The report also claimed that Iran had detained, at some point in the past, a “French woman and man” on espionage charges, the report said. It gave no further explanation in the Al-Mayadeen report.

The deadline for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to move Kurdish dissident groups away from the Iranian border is September 19. There are concerns of an Iranian incursion or operation if this does not happen. More likely Iran will use drones and missiles.