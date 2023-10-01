Iran can build a nuclear bomb in two weeks, US admits

Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program at this time, the United States assessed in a newly released report on countering weapons of mass destruction published on Friday.

The report, titled 2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, identified the Islamic Republic as a "persistent threat" and warned that it could build a nuclear weapon in two weeks.

"Iran not pursuing a nuclear weapons program at this time, but has the capacity to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear device in less than two weeks," the report noted.

In the report, the US criticized Iran for its noncompliance with obligations made under the Chemical Weapons Convention and voiced concerns that Tehran is pursuing "dual-use central nervous system-acting chemicals for offensive purposes."

The report also identified the Islamic Republic as a "regional threat" to the Middle East that must be addressed. A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005 (credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Israel: Iran continues to test its nuclear program

Last week, Israel's Atomic Energy Commission director-general claimed that Iran is conducting a military nuclear program and continues to test and deploy long-range nuclear missiles in violation of the UN Security Council.

“Iran is still the spearhead of regional instability, and is a threat to peace and security worldwide,” Edri said as he addressed the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency’s General Conference in Vienna.

Halting Iran’s nuclear weapons activity requires the “full attention of the international community,” Edri stated.