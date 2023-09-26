Israel to IAEA: No doubt Iran conducting military nuclear program

Iran is conducting a military nuclear program and continues to test and deploy long-range nuclear missiles in violation of the UN Security Council, the Israel Atomic Energy Commission Director-General Moshe Edri said on Tuesday.

“Iran is still the spearhead of regional instability, and is a threat to peace and security worldwide,” Edri said as he addressed the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency’s General Conference in Vienna.

Halting Iran’s nuclear weapons activity requires the “full attention of the international community,” Edri stated.

“There is no doubt that Iran conducted a military nuclear program aimed at producing several nuclear weapon devices. Iran continues to advance this program by gaining relevant technology and knowledge, along with fissile material in alarming amounts,” he explained.

“Iran has been conducting covert nuclear activities in undeclared sites for many years. The Agency has found concrete evidence of these activities, including the use of undeclared material," Edri added. A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

This week’s conference takes place amid global concern regarding Iran’s enrichment of uranium at 60%, which places it on the edge of being able to produce a nuclear bomb.

The Islamic Republic has “continuously failed to provide credible explanations or clarifications regarding the nature of these activities and continues to deceive the Agency and the international community” about them, he explained.

UN Security Council's Iran nuclear missile ban is about to expire

Edri spoke as the United Nations Security Council’s prohibition against any Iranian missile activity related to nuclear weapons is set to expire this October.

He explained that despite this prohibition, “Iran continues to develop, test and deploy long-range ballistic missiles, in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions.”

The expiration next month of UNSC resolution 2231 would allow "Iran to continue to advance its ballistic missile program without any formal limitations. This situation is dangerous and troubling.

“Iran, equipped with nuclear weapons and delivery systems, is not an option that Israel, or the world, can, or should tolerate,” he said.

Israel has not signed onto the global Non-Proliferation Treaty against nuclear weapons, but Edri warned on Tuesday that four of the five violations of that document have taken place in the Middle East.

Iran, Iraq, Libya, and Syria have all broken the treaty, Edri said, as he highlighted the Assad regime’s actions in particular, explaining that it had “an undeclared, clandestine nuclear reactor at Dair Alzour, optimized for Plutonium production,” which has been out of compliance with safeguard obligations “for over a decade.”