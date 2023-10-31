Leaders of Israel Allies Caucuses in 12 European nations jointly issued a resolution denouncing Iran's state-sponsored terrorism and urging the European Union to promptly address critical issues related to Iran. The European Israel Allies Caucuses fall under the framework of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), an overarching organization that orchestrates the efforts of 53 pro-Israel caucuses globally. Their collective mission is to rally political support for Israel by emphasizing the common values rooted in Judeo-Christian principles. A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

'Crucial' to acknowledge Iran's role in Hamas attacks

Specifically, the resolution calls on the EU to condemn state-sponsored terrorism, denounce proxy armies of the Iranian regime , push for accountability for war crimes, take urgent measures to sanction and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, snap back sanctions, and prevent Iranian nuclear development.

The resolution highlights the financial, logistical, and training support provided by the Iranian regime to Hamas and Hezbollah in carrying out the massacre against Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and over 200 taken hostage. Advertisement

"It is crucial for Europe to acknowledge Iran's significant involvement in supporting and equipping Hamas in their destabilization of the Middle East," said IAF Europe Director Leo van Doesburg.

"Iran's support of terrorist activities must be stopped at all costs, or the safety and security of innocent civilians worldwide is at risk." IAF President Josh Reinstein

IAF President Josh Reinstein said, "Iran's support of terrorist activities must be stopped at all costs, or the safety and security of innocent civilians worldwide is at risk. Iran's terror proxies operate not only in Gaza but across the Middle East, with a shocking show of support from radical Islamic groups in countries across the globe."

Among the signees were members of parliament from the Czech Republic, Croatia, Italy, Estonia, the European Parliament, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, and Wales.