Israel is expecting a response on the northern front to the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Syria, Ynet reported on Monday evening, citing defense establishment officials.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Mouasvi, a senior IRGC commander responsible for the military cooperation between Iran and its proxies in the region, was killed in an airstrike in the Damascus countryside.

According to Israeli security assessments, Iran had ramped up its transfer of weaponry to Shi'ite militias operating in Syria since the IDF launched its war on Hamas in Gaza.

Gallant: Israeli fighter jets flying openly over Lebanon

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who visited the IDF's Northern Command on Monday, stated that Israel "would not accept a return to the security situation before October 6" when it comes to the threat posed from the North by Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. Senior IRGC commander Sayyed Razi Mousavi, killed in Syria on December 25, 2023 (credit: VIA WALLA/SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Hezbollah is being hit "very hard," Gallant told Israeli forces following a security assessment. "They have some 150 casualties, and many of their properties have been damaged," the defense minister added.

"They have been pushed far, far away from the borderline and into Lebanese territory...the Israeli Air Force flies openly and safely over the skies of Lebanon, and we will increase all of these efforts," Gallant vowed.