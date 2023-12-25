Jerusalem Post
Blast heard near Syria's Damascus International Airport - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Explosions were heard in the area of Set Zaynab, in the Damascus countryside, on Monday afternoon amid reports of an alleged Israeli strike in Syria, local media outlets reported.

Footage shared on social media showed a cloud of smoke near the Damascus International Airport, a site targeted frequently due to its use by Iranian proxies in the region.

This is a developing story.

