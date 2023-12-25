Blast heard near Syria's Damascus International Airport - report

Explosions were heard in the area of Set Zaynab, in the Damascus countryside, on Monday afternoon amid reports of an alleged Israeli strike in Syria, local media outlets reported.

Footage shared on social media showed a cloud of smoke near the Damascus International Airport, a site targeted frequently due to its use by Iranian proxies in the region.

#عاجل | قصـ ـف "إسرائيلي" استهدف منطقة الأهداف في محيط #دمشق على طريق مطار دمشق في #سوريا pic.twitter.com/DZ3ve1Qonx — قناة القدس (@livequds) December 25, 2023

This is a developing story.