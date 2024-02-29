Iran claims new satellite launch from Russia

Iran claims that it successfully launched a satellite from Russia. The satellite is called the Pars-1 and is considered a “remote sensing and imaging” satellite. It was launched with a Russian Soyuz launcher. Iranian media has made much of this success.

It was launched from the Vostochny launch base, which is 5,000 miles east of Moscow. It is called the Vostochny Cosmodrome and is a Russian spaceport first used in 2016. It was designed to move more launches to Russia’s far east and out of Kazakhstan, where Russia used to conduct most launches. Issa Zareppur, Iran’s telecommunications minister, praised the launch and noted that Iran has launched 12 satellites in the last 2 years.

Pars 1 was sent into an orbit around 500km from the earth’s surface, which would make it a low earth orbit satellite. It weighs 134kg, according to Iran’s Tasnim News. Testing was carried out at the Iranian Space Research Institute. It is part of a “series of research-measurement satellites of the Iran Space Research Institute and was designed and produced for the purpose of functional imaging, development of the domestic measurement data market, and the development and testing of technologies required for local operational measurement satellites,” Tasnim says.

It has three imaging cameras, which include visible, short-wave infrared, and thermal infrared imaging. “The thermal infrared spectrum camera with the capability of imaging at night is capable of imaging the entire territory of Iran in less than 45 days.” In addition, the “technologies used in Pars 1 satellite include V/UHF frequency band telecommunication link, wide range S frequency band telecommunication link, X frequency band telecommunication link, GPS positioning sensor,” and other capabilities. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage, carrying Russian the Meteor-M spacecraft and 18 Russian and foreign additional small satellites, blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, in this screengrab from a video taken on February 2 (credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

According to reports, Iran launched three satellites in January. This included a launch with Iran’s Simorgh rocket. Iran also launched a “research” satellite of the IRGC. Iran claims all these satellites are not related to its military ballistic missile and nuclear program. However, it is clear that Iran’s investment in the launch technology and increase in power in space is directly tied to the country’s attempts to grow its indigenous abilities in this realm.

Russia also launched an Iranian remote-sensing satellite from Kazakhstan in 2022.

Overall, the Iranian satellite launch and its partnership with Russia represent increasing threats by the Iranian regime to the region. Iran has exported Shahed 136 drones to Russia. Russia and Iran have collaborated in the past on various programs that have helped Iran increase its technological capabilities in various realms. For instance Iran’s rocket and missile programs have increased their abilities in the last decade, including the deployment of longer range precision missiles. In addition, Iran’s space program has increased its number of satellites. Iran continues to also enrich uranium and work towards a nuclear weapon.

All of these details put together, with cooperation between Iran and Russia, illustrate how Tehran is aiming to knit together its various military, space and technological capabilities with links to countries that oppose the West.

Iran backed the Hamas attack on Israel and encouraged Hezbollah and the Houthis to carry out attacks to destabilize the region. Iran has also partners with Russia and China. Russia and China have not condemned the Hamas attack. These linkages matter and the satellite launch may in itself not be of great importance, but it is symbolic of the larger trend.