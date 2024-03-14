Israel 'terrified' of West Bank during Ramadan, says Iranian Quds Commander

A general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the commander of the Quds Force Esmail Qaani has expressed beliefs that Israel is "terrified" of the West Bank during Ramadan, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

"The Zionist regime has always been afraid of operations carried out by young Palestinian forces in the West Bank during Ramadan, but its panic has reached a pinnacle this year," Qaani claimed.

The Iranian general supported Hamas in his statements, complimenting Palestinian terrorists on their "high morale" and how they are "managing the battlefield with specific qualities."

Iran has come out in support of Hamas's massacre of southern Israel on October 7 and the ongoing Hezbollah rocket barrages in northern Israel. Tehran has engaged in the Israel-Hamas war through its terror proxies, namely Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Quds Commander justifies Oct. 7 attack

Qaani noted that the October 7 invasion and massacre was justified resistance based not only on weapons but on faith and belief. Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, speaks during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of senior Iranian military commander Mohammad Hejazi, in Tehran, Iran April 14, 2022. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

This is not the first time that the Quds Force Commander has threatened Israel, having previously spoken about a regional war and the "regional resistance" as threatening Israel.

Many countries, including the US, believed that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be brokered by Ramadan, which failed to materialize since the onset of the holiday on Sunday. Israel's operations in Gaza have continued, and Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, have said that the IDF is gearing up to invade Rafah, which is believed to be the final Hamas stronghold.

While the Muslim holiday began on Sunday, there have already been instances of violence in the West Bank, including terror attacks and numerous arrests made by Israeli security forces.