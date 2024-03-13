IDF arrested seven wanted persons in the West Bank

IDF soldiers, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and the Border Police arrested seven wanted persons throughout the West Bank on Tuesday evening.

Additionally, explosives buried in Jenin with the goal of harming soldiers were destroyed and a suspect was taken into custody.

In Beit Ummar, soldiers arrested three wanted persons and confiscated weapons. In Nablus, soldiers arrested another wanted man. Likewise, in Kharas, soldiers arrested two more wanted persons.

Those arrested were transferred for further investigation by security forces.

There were no casualties to Israeli soldiers or police.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,500 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, with over 1,500 of whom associated with Hamas.

This is a developing story.