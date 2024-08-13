Iran’s Chief Rabbi observes Tisha B’Av in Tehran - watch

Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, the Chief Rabbi of Iran, was seen Monday evening observing Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning, by praying and reciting the Eicha (Lamentations) scroll in Tehran.

In a video that surfaced online, Gerami was depicted sitting on the ground, by Jewish tradition, as he read from the scroll that laments the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem.

Tisha B’Av, one of the most solemn days in the Jewish calendar, commemorates a series of tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people throughout history, including the destruction of both Temples.

Gerami's observance underscores the continuity of Jewish tradition within Iran, a country with a complex and often tense relationship with Israel and the global Jewish community. Iranian Jewish men pray during Hanukkah celebrations at the Yousefabad Synagogue, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2011. (credit: FLICKR)

In conjunction with the observance, the Tehran Jewish Association issued a message on their Telegram channel. The message reflected on the historical significance of the day and expressed prayers for a world filled with peace, health, tranquility, and friendship for all of humanity.

Controversial figure amidst Jewish life

The association also extended wishes for the acceptance of Teshuva (repentance) and the fast, urging the community to engage in good deeds and acts of charity during this period.

Gerami has been a prominent figure within Iran’s Jewish community, which numbers around 20,000 and has roots stretching back over 2,500 years.

Despite the challenges of leading a Jewish community in a country that has a fraught relationship with Israel, Gerami has overseen the maintenance and development of Jewish life in Iran, including the supervision of kosher food production and the opening of a yeshiva in Tehran.

However, Gerami’s role is not without controversy. He has faced criticism from some members of the Persian Jewish diaspora for past statements that align with the Iranian regime’s anti-Israel rhetoric and for his condolence visit to the family of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in 2020. These actions have led to divisions within the global Jewish community, particularly among Iranian Jews living abroad.