Tehran's hidden message: Why an Iranian official visited war-struck Beirut - analysis

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf piloted a plane that flew to Lebanon on Saturday, in a trip highly significant for several reasons.

The flight was symbolically important, it showed that Tehran felt comfortable flying into Beirut despite the war and the recent deaths of several Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members over the last year. The decision to fly the plane himself for part of the trip also showcased a kind of bravado - a clear attempt to by Iran to grab headlines in the region.

Qalibaf arrived in Beirut on Saturday morning and met with Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri. Berri is the head of Amal and has also spoken to US officials in the past, meaning he is a key powerbroker in Lebanon now. Being a Shi’ite, he can speak on Hezbollah’s behalf when speaking to the West. When he speaks to Iran, he does so as a key component of Lebanon’s parliament. Lebanon does not have a president, adding further prestige and power to Berri's position.

Iranian state media noted that “Qalibaf is the second Iranian official to visit Lebanon since Israel started its intense airstrikes on the Arab country late last month. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Lebanon on October 4 for talks with top officials there.” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf meets with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon, October 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

Iran continues to back its proxies

Qalibaf said Iran is ready to aid Lebanon. “He said that he has conveyed the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the people of Lebanon,” Iran’s state media noted.

While visiting Lebanon, the Islamic Regime official toured areas that had been bombed in Beirut - another move of symbolic importance. It is all about showcasing Iran’s influence in Lebanon and that its officials can openly visit Beirut amid the war. Iran is trying to show that it holds a winning hand in the confrontation with Israel.

Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1 and has since threatened Israel, attempting to discourage a response to the mass aerial attack.

Attacks on Yom Kippur

Iranian-backed groups attacked Israel throughout Yom Kippur. A total of 320 projectiles crossed from Lebanon over the holy day, the IDF said. This shows that Iran and its allies such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and groups in Iraq and Yemen were all willing to purposely threaten Israel during the holy day.

Iran believes it can withstand Israel’s blows to Hezbollah.

Qalibaf’s trip is all about putting on this kind of brave face amid the airstrikes. Hezbollah’s ability to continue to launch hundreds of rockets a day despite its losses shows that it has a very deep terrorist infrastructure that has apparently not been as damaged as some initially believed it was. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"I asked the people of this region what happened to them, and they referred to the bombing of this area by the Zionist regime, while they are all Lebanese and Muslim people who lived in this area,” Qalibaf said in Beirut. “He told reporters that he would meet Lebanese officials to convey a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader as well as officials and people that the Islamic Republic stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people, government, and resistance,” IRNA noted in Iran.

It is unclear if the visit by the Iranian official will include any discussions of a ceasefire. It appears the US thinks that it might be able to achieve a ceasefire and even reduce Hezbollah’s power in Lebanon’s politics. The Iranian trip and meetings with Berri indicate that this is unlikely.

US envoys may meet with Berri and others in Lebanon, but it is clear that the Iranians continue to have the upper hand politically in Lebanon. Whether they also have the upper hand militarily remains to be seen.

Iran has a long-term plan and it includes trying to weaken Israel through long slow wars in Gaza and Lebanon.