Iran unveils ‘No hostage will be released’ blood-splattered mural in Tehran

Authorities in Tehran released a blood-splattered mural depicting photos of Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 with the text “no hostage will be released” in Hebrew, Iran International and local media reported.

The mural was reportedly put up in Tehran’s Palestine Square on Tuesday, according to Tehran Times.

Authorities in Tehran municipality have unveiled a mural in the Iranian capital’s Palestine Square with photos of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, with a message in Hebrew that reads, “No captives will be freed.” pic.twitter.com/vowa8LRFC6 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 23, 2024

Among the photos of the hostages is Noa Argamani, who, despite Tehran’s caption on the mural, was freed by IDF soldiers in an operation in June along with three other hostages. FORMER HOSTAGES (clockwise from top left) Almog Meir Jan, Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv are back in Israel after they were rescued in June. (credit: IDF/Reuters)

The future of a hostage deal

Tehran, an ally of Hamas, has launched two mass aerial attacks on the Jewish state since the beginning of the war and was recently caught paying Israeli citizens and residents to assassinate and spy on behalf of the Islamic Republic.

Since Hamas's Oct.7 attack, Iran-backed proxies have launched their own waves of attacks on Israel - leading to the IDF now conducting ground operations in Lebanon.

The mural came as hostage families expressed great uncertainty about a future hostage-ceasefire deal following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Some families believe that Sinwar’s death will open new diplomatic possibilities for the return of their loved ones.

Former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin, who worked toward the release of Gilad Schalit in 2011, told the Telegraph that Sinwar’s death could mean “A moment of doom because there are rumors that Sinwar instructed people holding hostages that, should he be killed, they should kill their hostages.”

The rumors, unconfirmed, did not stop Baskin stating that Sinwar’s death could be a “moment of opportunity where Israel…” could offer “anyone who’s holding a hostage that releases them will be given free passage for themselves and their family out of Gaza to another country, as well as a lot of money.”